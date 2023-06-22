ASRC Federal Wins Contract with U.S. Air Force's Air Combat Command

RESTON, Va., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASRC Federal, Broadleaf Division, has secured a new contract to support the U.S. Air Force's Air Combat Command (ACC) based in Hampton, Va. at Langley Air Force Base, awarded by the General Services Administration under the OASIS vehicle. The contract, valued at $56.6M, will provide analytical support and products to the country's primary provider of air combat forces.

Beginning on July 1, the team will assist Headquarters ACC Directorate of Plans, Programs and Requirements (A5/8/9) with budgeting and planning for existing combat capabilities and developing new air combat requirements. As one of the major commands of the U.S. Air Force, HQ ACC is primarily responsible for organizing, training and equipping combat-ready forces for air and space operations. HQ ACC oversees a wide range of missions, including air superiority, global strike, reconnaissance and electronic warfare. Specifically, the ASRC Federal team will support concept development, weapon system management, acquisition and sustainment, capability development, requirements analysis, test and evaluation, model-based systems engineering, modeling, simulation, assessment and wargaming.

"It is an honor to support our Nation's airborne warfighters and expand our presence in the Hampton Roads area," said Jennifer Felix, president and CEO of ASRC Federal. "Air Combat Command has a vital role in our nation's defense and ASRC Federal is proud to serve and advance the mission of the U.S. Air Force."

The ASRC Federal team will also be providing support to the Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN). This system helps maintain this critical communications technology which is used by the U.S. Air Force to enhance communication and information sharing between various platforms and forces operating in different domains. BACN serves as a high-altitude, airborne communications and networking relay platform. The system provides a vital capability for linking together different communication systems that would otherwise be incompatible or unable to communicate with each other.

This builds upon ASRC Federal's work supporting the Multi-Role Reconnaissance Support Services Program which provides organization, training, management and operational expertise to support Remotely Piloted Aircraft (drones).

