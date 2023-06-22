Laerdal Medical and SimX partner to widen the impact of VR medical simulation training

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient simulation is a critical component of training healthcare providers for the realities of practice without posing risks to real patients. Laerdal Medical, a leader in patient simulation, and SimX, a leader in virtual reality medical simulation, today announced a partnership to help increase patient safety with a VR simulation training solution that prepares providers to deliver optimal care.

Proprietary tools designed to control the dialogue, animations, and patient vitals fully engage learners as they work toward training objectives. An enriching and effective training experience is more accessible than ever with the SimX VR. (PRNewswire)

Under the partnership, Laerdal will become a main distributor of the SimX virtual reality simulation platform for hospitals, EMS, and government customers in the U.S. and Canada.

"Laerdal's mission is helping save lives – and our goal is to help save one million more lives, every year, by 2030," said Neil Weber, President of Laerdal Medical North America. "SimX represents a leader in the VR space and shares our mission of helping save lives. With the resources and expertise between our two organizations, we can help prepare healthcare providers in hospitals, EMS, and the military to provide high-quality care and positively impact patient outcomes."

Developed by clinicians for clinicians and educators, SimX immerses learners in a unique "holodeck-like" experience that allows them to treat patients the same way they do in real life. Students, instructors, and observers can work simultaneously around the same virtual patients, from any location. The platform includes 250+ existing scenarios, along with the ability to tailor cases to organizations' individual training needs.

"This collaboration represents the next evolution of VR simulation expansion," said Ryan Ribeira, CEO and Founder of SimX. "Between the SimX expertise in VR and Laerdal's credibility and market presence, we truly believe the sky is the limit in making an impact on patient care through this immersive healthcare provider training."

