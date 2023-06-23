Fielding six competition teams with twelve participants in this year's event

Once again, the presenting sponsor of the event's Live Webcast

PLANO, Texas, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) announced today the renewal of its commitment to Rebelle Rally, the premier women-only, off-road navigation rally. For 2023, Toyota will have a total of 12 people join for six groups to compete in the annual event, doubling last year's number. Toyota representatives will come from differing areas of the company, including CALTY Design, Manufacturing, Production Engineering, and Research and Development. Additionally, Toyota will once again serve as presenting sponsor of the event's live webcast.

Toyota Renews Commitment to Rebelle Rally for 2023 (PRNewswire)

"This is an important event and beneficial opportunity to the women of our company," said Kristen Tabar, group vice president, Advanced Mobility Research and Development at Toyota Motor North America. "The Rebelle Rally is a unique and empowering experience that aligns with our values of pushing boundaries, learning by doing, and fostering a supportive and inclusive culture. We believe that our team members will not only have a lot of fun and learn a lot from the adventure, but also bring back valuable insights and skills to their work and their teams."

Running from October 12-21, 2023, Rebelle Rally is an 8-day endurance event that covers over 2,000 kilometers of challenging terrain across the deserts of California and Nevada. The rally is unique in requiring competitors to navigate using only a map and compass, without the use of GPS or electronic devices.

As Silver Sponsor and the Presenting Sponsor of Rebelle Rally's Live Webcast for the second consecutive year, Toyota supports the broadcast of the event on the event's website, YouTube and Facebook. Coverage will include format review, standings, competitor interviews, live hits from the course, highlights and an inside look at team planning and strategy.

"We are thrilled to renew our commitment to Rebelle Rally by becoming a Silver Sponsor and continuing as the official Presenting Sponsor of the Live Webcast. Not only does this sponsorship allow us to showcase our exceptional Toyota trucks, but it also enables us to support our team members' remarkable endeavors," said Lisa Materazzo, group vice president of Toyota Division Marketing at Toyota Motor North America. "Being associated with such an empowering event is truly an honor, and we are eager to contribute to an unforgettable experience."

Follow Toyota's teams and track their progress along with other participants as they navigate the extreme terrain of the desert at www.rebellerally.com/live.

More details on the Toyota teams competing in Rebelle Rally will be announced at a later date.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 22 electrified options.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

About Rebelle Rally

The Rebelle Rally is the longest competitive off-road rally in the United States. Traversing over 2,500 kilometers through Nevada and California's iconic terrain, it is an endurance competition for women consisting of precision driving and navigating - not fastest speed. The competition is innovative and unique, using maps, compass, roadbooks and strategy - known as Rebelle Format. GPS and other electronic devices are strictly prohibited. Remote and off-grid for eight competition days, the Rebelle Rally is considered a providing ground for people, products and stock manufacturer vehicles.

To learn more, visit www.rebellerally.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Olivia Boisineau

734-834-0885

Olivia.boisineau@toyota.com

Toyota brand logo. (PRNewsFoto/Toyota Media Relations) (PRNewsfoto/Toyota Motor North America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America