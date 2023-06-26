Red Lobster® Announces Iconic First: Ultimate Endless Shrimp℠ Is Here to Stay All Day, Every Day

Red Lobster® Announces Iconic First: Ultimate Endless Shrimp℠ Is Here to Stay All Day, Every Day

ORLANDO, Fla., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Lobster® is kicking off summer with an announcement that is sure to excite shrimp lovers everywhere – guest-favorite Ultimate Endless Shrimp℠ is here to stay! Gone are the days of anxiously awaiting the return of Ultimate Endless Shrimp℠. Guests are now invited to visit their local Red Lobster restaurant to mix and match their favorite shrimp for just $20… an irresistible offer now available all day, every day.

Ultimate Endless Shrimp℠ is now available all day, every day at Red Lobster®, featuring enticing shrimp choices! (PRNewswire)

Wondering how to rack up those shrimp tail counts? It's simple! Guests can choose two delicious shrimp choices to start, and when they are ready for more, they can order additional shrimp selections until their cravings are fully satisfied. Each Ultimate Endless Shrimp℠ meal is accompanied by a choice of side and, of course, warm Cheddar Bay Biscuits®. Insider tip: avoid grabbing the extra biscuit to leave room for endless amounts of shrimp.

Ultimate Endless Shrimp℠ features enticing shrimp choices sure to satisfy everyone's cravings, like:

Garlic Shrimp Scampi – Hand-crafted garlic shrimp scampi, oven-broiled in a garlic butter sauce.

Coconut Shrimp – Tossed in flaky coconut and fried golden brown. Served with Red Lobster's signature piña colada sauce.

Shrimp Linguini Alfredo – Tender shrimp in a creamy Alfredo sauce on a bed of linguini.

Walt's Favorite Shrimp – Hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried. Served with cocktail sauce.

Garlic Grilled Shrimp Skewer – Skewered shrimp with a butter garlic glaze. Served over rice.

"Ultimate Endless Shrimp℠ has been an iconic promotion and a guest-favorite tradition at Red Lobster for more than 18 years," said Patty Trevino, Chief Marketing Officer at Red Lobster. "Knowing how much our guests love and look forward to the return of Ultimate Endless Shrimp℠ each year, we decided it's time to make this guest favorite available all day, every day. And this is just the beginning – we'll be 'dropping' more Ultimate Endless Shrimp℠ excitement later this year."

To earn points for dining, including through To Go and delivery orders, and redeem tasty rewards, guests can sign up for Red Lobster's free loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards℠. Red Lobster recently announced it is enhancing benefits for My Red Lobster Rewards℠ members, offering exciting new ways to earn points and redeem delicious seafood, so there's no better time than now to become a member.

To view the complete Red Lobster menu or find a restaurant location, visit Red Lobster's website .

*Selections available while supplies last and available for dine-in only. To Go, catering, and third-party delivery excluded. Pricing indicated excludes beverages (and alcohol), applicable taxes, and gratuities. Available at participating Red Lobster locations in the U.S. (excluding PR).

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.redlobster.com/seafoodwithstandards. Red Lobster is also proud to be an employer of choice, including being named to Forbes magazine's 2023 list of America's Best Large Employers. To learn more about Red Lobster, including locations and menu options, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram or TikTok .

Red Lobster logo (PRNewsFoto/Red Lobster Seafood Co.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Red Lobster Seafood Co.