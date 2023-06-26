Union Home Mortgage Recognized As Top Workplace In Northeast Ohio

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Home Mortgage (UHM), a high-growth independent mortgage banking company with a world-class culture, announced today it was recognized as a 2023 Top Workplace in northeast Ohio by Cleveland.com and the Plain Dealer. UHM ranked #5 among all organizations with more than 500 employees. This is the 9th straight year UHM has been ranked a Top Workplace in northeast Ohio.

"This award means so much to me personally because it really gets to the heart of what we preach at Union Home Mortgage," said Bill Cosgrove, President & CEO. "It's all about the people, whether you're a Partner at the company, or one of our customers, we're here to serve you. To do that, we are committed to attracting, training, and retaining the best talent in northeast Ohio and beyond. Our success as a Top Workplace is proof of that. Thank you to all the UHM Partners who make it happen."

The annual ranking of northeast Ohio Top Workplaces is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers used by Energage to predict high performance against industry benchmarks. Energage has surveyed over 27 million employees at more than 70,000 organizations in the past 16 years.

UHM prides itself on culture and employee experience. The company maintains several internal training programs, career pathing, and employee educational resources. The company's headquarters outside of Cleveland, Ohio features an onsite gym, cafeteria, and training centers for both in person and virtual education.

For more information about starting your career at Union Home Mortgage, go to uhm.com/careers.

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with over 200 branches across the U.S. For nine consecutive years, UHM has been awarded as a Top Workplace. With a world-class culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication and accountability. UHM is an approved direct lender of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, USDA and other conforming and non-QM loan products, with over $13 billion in responsible lending per year.

Union Home Mortgage (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Union Home Mortgage