LexisNexis Insurance Market Insights Recognized by SIIA as Best Big Data Reporting & Analytics Solution

Innovative product from LexisNexis Risk Solutions earns prestigious industry recognition

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Insurance Market Insights solution was named the best Big Data Reporting & Analytics Solution of 2023 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative Business Technology products across the country and around the world.

"We are honored to be recognized by SIIA with this prestigious award," said Ryan Hupp, director, product management, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "The auto insurance market requires more current and detailed industry insights faster than ever before, and our solution helps enable carriers to identify and act on emerging trends 60-80% faster than the industry standard. Especially during this volatile period in which so many carriers are looking to return to profitability, having access to detailed personal auto claims and shopping insights in near real-time through the Insurance Market Insights solution helps insurers evaluate their strategies and business activities to more quickly and confidently segment risk."

LexisNexis Insurance Market Insights, delivered via a suite of industry benchmarking reports derived from industry contributory sources, provides insurers with a more comprehensive view of their current market results against the industry. The Insurance Market Insights platform puts LexisNexis Risk Solutions claims and policy databases to work, which represent 99% and 96% of the industry, respectively, to provide insurers with richer insights into underwriting and loss frequency, claims insights that include severity and claims duration, and shopping and policy switching insights.

"The 2023 Business Technology CODiE Award Winners maintain the vital legacy of the CODiEs in spotlighting the best and most impactful apps, services and products serving the business tech market," said SIIA President Chris Mohr. "We are so proud to recognize this year's honorees – the best of the best! Congratulations to all of this year's CODiE Award winners!"

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a virtual winner announcement. Awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals, including the top honor of the Best Overall Business Technology Solution.

A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Details about the winning products can be found at https://siia.net/codie/celebrate-finalists/

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and connects learners and educators. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today's challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better communication across the information ecosystem.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com, and www.relx.com.

Media Contacts:

Chas Strong

Director, Communications

U.S. Insurance

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

+1.706.202.5813

Charles.Strong@lexisnexisrisk.com

SIIA communications contact:

codieawards@siia.net

LexisNexis Risk Solutions wins CODiE Award for Best Big Data Reporting & Analytics Solution (PRNewswire)

LexisNexis Risk Solutions (PRNewsfoto/LexisNexis Risk Solutions) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions