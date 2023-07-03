MINDSPRINT announces Dharmender Kapoor (DK) as its new Chief Executive Officer

MINDSPRINT, previously known as Olam Technology and Business Services (global capability center for Olam), was launched in February 2023 as an independent organization to enable technology and business transformation to companies beyond the Olam Group, building on its strong legacy and experience of being a transformation partner for the Olam Group.

SINGAPORE and CHENNAI, India, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MINDSPRINT, previously known as Olam Technology and Business Services, announced Dharmender Kapoor (DK) as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective June 27, 2023. Dharmender Kapoor (DK) was previously the CEO and MD for Birlasoft, where he led the company's growth from USD 150mn to USD 600mn+, during his tenure.

MINDSPRINT was launched in February 2023 as a total solutions company, differentiated and powered by leading technologies and deep expertise, empowering its customers to navigate and thrive in a rapidly changing world. Previously, MINDSPRINT was the global business and technology capability center for the Olam Group.

Speaking of the CEO announcement, Suresh Sundararajan, MINDSPRINT's Co-Founder and Director, said: "MINDSPRINT was born out of Olam's entrepreneurial spirit and a strong belief that we could do more with our deep expertise and capabilities built over the last three decades. As a customer-obsessed organization, we bring a strong understanding of how companies are driving their transformation journey and enable them with solutions, technology, and people. We have set out ambitious plans to grow and I believe Dharmender's experience as an industry stalwart will provide the right leadership and guidance to help MINDSPRINT drive its growth. He will focus on expanding MINDSPRINT's capabilities in emerging technologies, fostering customer growth across industries and geographies, and cultivating a culture that attracts top global talent and create a great employer experience."

Dharmender Kapoor, a 30-year-old industry veteran from the technology and services background has held various leadership positions with Birlasoft, HCL and other organizations.

Speaking of his new role, Dharmender Kapoor said: "I am delighted to join MINDSPRINT and excited about what the future holds for the organization. There is a lot of pride in being associated with MINDSPRINT's legacy. We hope to build a future-proof organization that is adaptive to the changes around us, derives valuable insights from our domain expertise, and embraces the true spirit of innovation and customer experience. In the next couple of months, my focus will be to learn more about our journey so far, work closely with the leadership team to define our way forward, and to build strong partnerships with our customers, partners, and industry."

MINDSPRINT strengthened its leadership team by recently expanding and bringing in senior executives from leading technology companies.

About MINDSPRINT:

MINDSPRINT's purpose is to reimagine business with talent, technology, and insights-driven services. Powered by 2200+ employees, headquartered in Singapore and presence in India (Chennai and Bengaluru), UK, US, and South Africa, we have a proven track record in enabling organizations in their business and technology transformation journey.

Formerly known as Olam Technology and Business Services, MINDSPRINT rebranded as a differentiated digital and business transformation partner, with offerings ranging from digital solutions, enterprise technology, business process services and cybersecurity. MINDSPRINT has immense pride in being a people-powered organization, that puts people before profit and believes our people guide everything that we do and shapes our relationships with our customers, partners, and industry.

Additional information:

