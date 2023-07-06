Higginbotham Adds Specialty Insurance Practice for Architects and Engineers as Professional Liability Insurers, Inc. Joins the Firm

Professional Liability Insurers, Inc. in Albuquerque, NM, Combines with Higginbotham

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Higginbotham, one of the nation's largest independent insurance, financial and HR services firms, today announced that Professional Liability Insurers, Inc. joined its ranks. Professional Liability Insurers, Inc. in Albuquerque, NM, is an independent insurance agency providing coverage for professional liability, property/casualty, cyber, employment practices liability and management liability expertly crafted for architects, engineers and certified public accountants. The deal amplifies Higginbotham's niche services for design professionals and gives Professional Liability Insurers, Inc. a broader scope of risk management and employee benefits services.

Higginbotham is a top 20 independent insurance, financial and HR services firm nationwide. (PRNewsfoto/Higginbotham) (PRNewswire)

The deal amplifies Higginbotham's services for design professionals and gives PLI a broader scope of services.

Higginbotham is strategically growing to expand its reach and increase its service capability by selectively partnering with other independent agencies that have strong reputations in their local markets, a desire to keep growing by tapping into its single source solution and a strong cultural match.

Higginbotham primarily serves middle-market businesses in diverse markets and has more than 20 property/casualty practice groups for highly specialized industries. Professional Liability Insurers, Inc. is the only Professional Liability Agents Network ("PLAN") member in New Mexico. PLAN is an exclusive network of 40 insurance brokers in the U.S. and Canada that provides risk management and loss control programs to architects, engineers and environmental consultants.

Higginbotham Chairman and CEO Rusty Reid said, "Professional Liability Insurers is the premier insurance provider in their market for all of New Mexico. We're excited to tap into this market, and at the same time, bring their expertise to our customers in all the markets we serve across the U.S. by collaborating with our local teams."

Professional Liability Insurers, Inc. President Tom Cress said, "We pride ourselves on being active contributors to the design professionals community by working with PLAN, New Mexico Surveyors Associate, American Institute of Architects and American Council for Engineering Companies. Higginbotham has the same dedication to keeping up with industry trends to provide customers with informed solutions, and that's a team we want to be part of."

Higginbotham gave the title of managing director to Cress, who joined Higginbotham through a separate deal with Cress Insurance Group this month. He will continue overseeing Professional Liability Insurers, Inc. with James Lyons, who Higginbotham named an executive vice president.

About Professional Liability Insurers, Inc.

Established in Albuquerque, NM, by Bob Dean in 1991 and formerly known as R.J. Dean & Associates, Professional Liability Insurers, Inc. provides specialized insurance products and risk management services to architects, engineers and certified public accountants across the state. Tom Cress is the majority owner of Professional Liability Insurers, Inc. and Cress Insurance Group, which also joined Higginbotham. Learn more about Cress Insurance Group in the press release. Visit cressinsurance.com for more information about Professional Liability Insurers, Inc.

About Higginbotham

Higginbotham is a single source solution for insurance, financial and HR services ranked in the top 20 largest independent insurance brokerages in the U.S. The employee-owned firm based in Fort Worth, Texas, opened in 1948 and today serves businesses and individuals through locations coast-to-coast. Higginbotham's approach to finding insurance, employee benefit and risk management solutions is more individual and less institutional. Visit higginbotham.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Higginbotham