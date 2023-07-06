REVASUM (ASX:RVS) announces the release of a 200mm conversion kit for their flagship 6EZ silicon carbide (SiC) chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) platform

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revasum today announced the availability of 200mm SiC wafer polishing capability on their 6EZ chemical mechanical polishing platform. The 6EZ has already proven its value in high-volume manufacturing of 150mm SiC substrates and a 200mm conversion kit has now been fully tested and released, giving customers the option of upgrading 6EZ systems in the field.

'While the 6EZ was designed from the start to polish 200mm substrates, due to scarcity of these larger substrates in the market, we had not been able to fully characterize and test polish performance on these larger substrates until recently.' said Dr. Fred Sun, Vice President of Process Development at Revasum. 'The tool performed incredibly well - we achieved the same PV (Pressure x Velocity) operating range that we had seen previously on 150mm SiC wafers, even with a doubling of the surface area under polish.'

The 6EZ is the first and only single wafer CMP tool on the market designed from the ground up for SiC wafer polishing. The 6EZ's architecture coupled with patented cooling technology allows for the higher downforce and table speeds needed for CMP of hard materials like SiC. The 6EZ's proprietary ViPRR wafer carrier delivers higher downforces than the conventional membrane-based design which was designed for silicon. It also delivers the downforce to the wafer surface much more efficiently, minimizing polishing friction on the pad and enabling reduced pad conditioning, better wafer-to-wafer repeatability, and extended consumables life.

"We believe that polishing prime wafers made of extremely hard materials requires a different approach to head design than the conventional membrane-based heads used for thin films on silicon." said Scott Jewler, CEO of Revasum. The goals of the design are simple – the polishing head should reliably hold the wafer in position while efficiently applying a large, well-controlled pressure to the wafer to produce a uniform, high removal rate with good thermal management. We are very excited with the 200mm SiC wafer results we are achieving on the 6EZ, and I believe our customers will also appreciate how easy the tool is to maintain in a high-volume production environment at this larger wafer size.'

Revasum specializes in the design and manufacturing of capital equipment used in the semiconductor substrate and device manufacturing process. Our current product portfolio includes grinding and chemical mechanical polishing equipment used to manufacture silicon carbide substrates and devices for the global semiconductor industry.

Revasum has leveraged its significant intellectual property portfolio to develop the new flagship 6EZ silicon carbide polisher, which, alongside the 7AF-HMG silicon carbide grinder, provides customers with an optimized, fully automated single-wafer grind and polish toolset. The solutions are configurable for SiC wafers 200mm and below.

