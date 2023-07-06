Sony Electronics Announces New Portable Theatre System that Delivers Immersive Spatial Sound to Any Room

A cinematic sound experience made for moving around rooms

SAN DIEGO, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced the HT-AX7, a portable theatre system with 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, that offers a new way to enjoy entertainment through spatial and room-filling sound throughout the home. By simply placing the speakers around a room, the HT-AX7 delivers a captivating audio experience to fill any space.

Cinematic Sound Anywhere

Immerse in a surround-sound experience with Sony's 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology. 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology creates multiple phantom speakers at the front, rear, and overhead, enveloping a spatial sound in a bubble-like sphere. Experience a surround sound sensation by simply placing three speakers around the room, without the need for special installation.

The HT-AX7 also features Sony's upmixer algorithm which can transform stereo into three-dimensional surround sound. The upmixer analyzes sound in real-time and separates individual sound objects, redistributing them to create a more immersive listening experience. Activate the sound-field effect to experience a surround sound-like effect with 2-channel content. When the sound field is off, place the three speakers in the corners of your room and the HT-AX7 will create the perfect atmosphere with a high-quality, room-filling sound.

Easy to Use

The HT-AX7 does not require any special installation. Simply position the three speakers around a room and experience room-filling sound that enhances everyday activities. With complete wireless connectivity and automatic pairing between the rear speakers and main unit there is no need to worry about complicated layouts or additional pairing.

Setting up the HT-AX7 is easier than ever with the Sony | Home Entertainment Connect app.1 Once the app is downloaded, users will be guided through the initial setup to enable complete control over volume, sound field, and more.

Seamless Design

With up to 30 hours of battery life and a quick charging feature that gives up to 2.5 hours of play with a 10-minute charge, there will be no worry about running out of power when moving room to room.2 Unlike traditional home theatre systems that require connection to a TV, the HT-AX7's portable design allows content to be enjoyed in a whole new way through Bluetooth-enabled devices.3

The HT-AX7's wireless, sleek and versatile design blends seamlessly with interior decor for a stylish and cohesive look. The lightweight design of the detachable rear speakers combined with the one-handed portability of the unit can be conveniently placed throughout the home.

Environment in mind

Sony's home audio products are designed not only for an excellent sound experience but also with the environment in mind. Sony is committed to using less plastic in its products and packaging and uses a fabric material made from 100% recycled PET bottles4 and incorporates recycled plastics5 in the HT-AX7 packaging. The individual packaging features Sony's proprietary Original Blended Material6, which is derived from bamboo, sugarcane, and recycled paper collected from the market has allowed the elimination of plastic use in packaging.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.sony.net/electronics/eco-hav

Pricing and Availability

The HT-AX7 is priced at $499.99 MSRP and will be available for pre-order at https://electronics.sony.com/audio/speakers/all-speakers/p/htax7.

About Sony Electronics, Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

1 Download app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted, or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information.

2 Actual performance varies based on settings, environmental conditions, storage, and usage. Batteries are consumable products, and their capacity degrades over time as they age. Sony does not guarantee the life span of the battery.

3 Interoperability and compatibility among Bluetooth® devices vary.

4 Polyethylene terephthalate.

5 The recycled plastics may not be used for parts depending on the time of production.

6 Coating and adhesive materials excluded.

