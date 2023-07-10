Honeycomb Named a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for APM & Observability

For the second consecutive year, Honeycomb is positioned as a Leader for its ability to execute and completeness of vision

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeycomb, a leading observability platform used by high-performing engineering teams to investigate the behavior of cloud applications, today announced that Gartner named it as a Leader for the second consecutive year in the Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability. This year's report evaluates 19 Application Performance Monitoring (APM) and observability vendors against specific criteria, including product or services, marketing strategy, market understanding, and sales strategy.

(PRNewsfoto/Honeycomb) (PRNewswire)

Honeycomb has worked hard to earn our right to be the authoritative voice on observability

"Honeycomb has worked hard to earn our right to be the authoritative voice on observability at the overcrowded traditional APM table," said Christine Yen, CEO of Honeycomb. "Many of these APM incumbents have hopped on the observability bandwagon by rebranding their decade-old architectures. However, it only takes a few unpredictable overage bills or novel, impossible-to-debug software issues for engineering teams to understand why effective observability is a strategic imperative for success."

Honeycomb's observability platform was born in the cloud and architected to anticipate the challenges associated with today's complex and distributed cloud systems, e.g., an unprecedented volume of telemetry data, unpredictability, and stringent end-user expectations for high-performing applications. These challenges are compounded by the pressure on engineering teams to deliver more value in less time and with fewer resources. This is why Honeycomb is deeply committed to delivering new and innovative features that set the standard for observability.

Over the past year, Honeycomb delivered significant enhancements to its machine-assisted tool BubbleUp, which enables users to use pattern detection on more parts of Honeycomb beyond heatmaps for faster and more intuitive debugging workflow. Additionally, Honeycomb launched its new Service Map, providing users with a dynamic and interactive view of their system to better understand service dependencies in highly complex environments. Adding to the momentum earlier this year, Honeycomb was the first observability platform to launch fully executing Natural Language Querying using generative AI for its new capability, Query Assistant. This development dramatically scales the platform's query power and makes observability more usable for all engineering levels.

Download a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Honeycomb's Leader position, strengths, and product vision for 2023, among other provider offerings.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability, 05 July 2023, Gregg Siegfried | Mrudula Bangera | Matt Crossley | Padraig Byrne

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Honeycomb

Honeycomb provides observability for high-performing engineering teams so they can quickly understand what their code does in the hands of real users in unpredictable and highly complex cloud environments. Honeycomb customers stop wasting precious time on engineering mysteries because they can quickly solve them and know exactly how to create fast, reliable, and great customer experiences. HelloFresh, Stripe, Slack, Fender, Vanguard, LaunchDarkly, and many more rely on Honeycomb for fast incident response, performance optimization, and safely accelerating release cycles. Learn more at www.honeycomb.io and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Harrison Calato, Senior Corporate Communications Manager

(E): harrisoncalato@honeycomb.io

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Honeycomb