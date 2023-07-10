Orion Space Solutions and Microsoft are revolutionizing U.S. national security space domain with the NEXUS Space Network

LOUISVILLE, Colo., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Space Solutions (Orion) is collaborating with Microsoft to greatly enhance the space architecture of the U.S. Department of Defense with a pioneering development - the NEXUS Electromagnetic Data Mesh Network for Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) [aka NEXUS Space Network]. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing data interoperability and synchronized decision advantage integration between Joint Forces, as well as allies and partner nations.

The NEXUS Space Network, the world's first cross-domain cognitive electromagnetic data mesh, revolutionizes the way ground and on-orbit data is harnessed, enabling unparalleled access to vital information for the U.S. Department of Defense and coalition forces. By seamlessly integrating Orion and Microsoft's secure, enterprise-grade NEXUS Electromagnetic Data-as-a-Service (EDaaS) capabilities, this strategic collaboration empowers the CJADC2 initiative, delivering a unified cross-domain identity across the Microsoft Azure Government and Azure Commercial environments.

"Through our collective efforts, Microsoft and Orion are poised to reshape the landscape of space domain intelligence, equipping DoD service members with the tools they need to carry out their missions safely, effectively, and efficiently," states Chad Fish, Chief Operating Officer of Orion. "This strategic collaboration combines our deep understanding of space missions and classical and quantum mechanical data expertise, supporting the DoD to integrate data capabilities, space assets, and reference architectures for a totally combined coalition force."

Dr. Samih Fadli, Chief Information Officer of Orion, emphasizes the significance of an identity-based hybrid quantum-classical approach in the CJADC2 architecture, uniting the Joint Force and allies to synchronize space domain operations and plans on a global scale. "Our cutting-edge EDaaS mesh network will deliver combined interoperability to the U.S. Government and its allies, laying a robust foundation for imminent on-orbit space quantum collaboration" states Dr. Fadli.

Wes Anderson, Vice President for Defense, Microsoft Federal, on the collaboration. "Working with Orion to support NEXUS on Azure will help accelerate national security missions and enable the U.S. Department of Defense to advance data superiority and interoperability to achieve their goal of transforming space operations. Together with Orion, we are redefining possibilities and driving innovation in the space domain."

The strategic relationship between Orion Space Solutions and Microsoft will help advance innovation and unlock future possibilities. Together, we envision a future where space exploration and data interoperability transcend boundaries, empowering us to push the boundaries of knowledge and forge new horizons.

About Orion Space Solutions: Orion Space Solutions is a leading developer of space mission and space technology solutions. On behalf of and working with our customers, Orion's takes on the seemingly impossible space mission challenges, successfully tackling the hardest requirements in aerospace to make a real difference for our customers and our world.

