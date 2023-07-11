Appdome Partners with Microsoft Azure DevOps to Automate Delivery of Secure Mobile Apps

Partnership Brings Android and iOS Cyber Defense Automation Inside the Azure DevOps CI/CD Pipeline

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdome, the mobile app economy's one stop shop for mobile app defense, today announced it has integrated its Cyber Defense Automation Platform with a cloud-based service from Microsoft Azure DevOps that provides continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) capabilities, allowing teams to automate the build, test and deployment of their applications. Azure DevOps is now part of the Appdome Dev2Cyber Agility Partner Initiative to advance the delivery of secure mobile apps globally. With this new integration, Azure Pipelines users can leverage Appdome's configuration-as-code easily from inside Azure Pipelines and build any of Appdome's security, anti-fraud, anti-malware, anti-cheat and other cyber defenses into Android and iOS apps.

Manual methods of cyber defense implementations in Android and iOS apps are complex, slow and brittle. Appdome's cyber defense automation platform streamlines delivery and accelerates release times by using technology to build cybersecurity defenses into iOS and Android apps - including runtime application self-protection (RASP), code obfuscation, mobile data encryption, jailbreak detection, root detection, man-in-the-middle attack prevention, on-device anti-malware, anti-fraud, anti-cheat, anti-bot and other protections. With this, the new Appdome-Azure DevOps partnership solves mobile brands' need for technology platforms to automate the delivery of cyber defense in mobile apps and to keep pace with modern DevOps pipelines.

"Our recent global survey shows that consumers' preferred way to interact with brands is mobile, which increases the urgency for development teams to create and update apps frequently to remain competitive. They're working in an environment that is continuous, agile and fast-moving," said Tom Tovar, Co-Creator and CEO of Appdome. "Development teams need a cyber defense solution for mobile app development that takes advantage of and integrates with mobile development best practices and tooling. In this way, they can deliver the protections end-users desire in their iOS and Android apps, build by build and release by release."

Today, global consumers demand more protection than ever in their mobile app experiences. Appdome's recent Global Consumer Expectations of Mobile App Security survey revealed that 94% of global consumers would promote a brand if the mobile apps protected them against security, fraud, and malware risks. 68% also indicated they would abandon brands that offered no protection.

"Azure Pipelines is a key development platform for mobile apps, and developers using it need to be able to build security protections into these apps rapidly from within the platform," said Karen Hsu, SVP of Mobile DevOps and Security Solutions. "This integration with Azure DevOps enables brands and their development teams to meet growing demands from mobile users for stronger protection."

About Appdome

Appdome's mission is to protect every mobile app in the world and the people who use mobile apps in their lives and at work. Appdome provides the mobile industry's only mobile application Cyber Defense Automation platform, powered by a patented artificial-intelligence based coding engine, Threat-Events™ Threat-Aware UX/UI Control and ThreatScope™ Mobile XDR. Using Appdome, mobile brands eliminate complexity, save money and deliver 300+ Certified Secure™ mobile app security, anti-malware, anti-fraud, MOBILEBot™ Defense, anti-cheat, MiTM attack prevention, code obfuscation and other protections in Android and iOS apps with ease, inside the mobile DevOps and CI/CD pipeline. Leading financial, healthcare, government and m-commerce brands use Appdome to protect Android and iOS apps, mobile customers and mobile businesses globally. Appdome holds several patents including U.S. Patents 9,934,017 B2, 10,310,870 B2, 10,606,582 B2, 11,243,748 B2 and 11,294,663 B2. Additional patents pending.

