ARKRAY USA, Inc. launches Assure® PT Care PT/INR Monitoring System in partnership with CoaguSense, Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARKRAY USA, Inc., a leader in diabetes and resident care solutions to long-term care facilities, announced today the launch of Assure PT Care PT/INR Monitoring System, in a strategic partnership with CoaguSense, Inc.

ARKRAY USA is the exclusive distributor of Assure PT Care, a point-of-care test that measures the time it takes blood to clot with a patented micromechanical system that produces results similar to the gold-standard WHO tilt-tube method. Results are reported in PT seconds and INR with gold-standard accuracy and precision. Immediate results are essential when monitoring patients on anticoagulation therapy to make the best care decisions possible. The easy-to-use, compact system is wireless, will improve operational efficiency for PT/INR testing, and provides immediate results for timely treatment decisions. Assure PT Care is approved for professional use in a CLIA-waived setting.

Tadashi Inoue, Chief Executive Officer of ARKRAY USA, said, "ARKRAY is committed to offering reliable and cost-effective solutions to our long-term care customers. We are excited to broaden and diversify our product offering with Assure PT Care to continue serving our customers with a brand they know and trust for reliability, quality, and excellent service."

About ARKRAY USA, Inc.

ARKRAY USA, Inc. is a division of ARKRAY, a global leader in diabetes care with headquarters in Kyoto, Japan. For more than half a century, ARKRAY has pioneered products to ensure that people who have diabetes - and the health professionals who care for them - can better manage the condition. ARKRAY currently does business in more than 80 countries worldwide and is the market leader in diabetes management in the long-term care market in the U.S. The Company has a long history of developing cutting-edge technology, such as the first portable glucose analyzer available in the United States; the first HbA1C analyzer; and the first hand-held blood glucose meter. For more information, visit www.arkrayusa.com.

About CoaguSense, Inc.

Based in Fremont, California, CoaguSense, Inc. was founded in 2008 to bring more accurate and robust anticoagulation monitoring technology to both clinicians and patients. The company's lead product is the Coag-Sense® PT/INR Monitoring System, which incorporates a novel direct micromechanical clot-detection technology. This proprietary technology emulates the World Health Organization (WHO) gold standard tilt-tube method while requiring only a very small blood sample. Direct clot-detection technology provides clinicians with the system reliability they demand. In 2016, CoaguSense was acquired by i-SENS, Inc.—a leader in point-of-care diagnostic technology and manufacturing with headquarters in Seoul, South Korea. Further information about CoaguSense, Inc. can be found at www.coag-sense.com

Assure is a registered trademark of ARKRAY. Coag-Sense is a registered trademark of CoaguSense, Inc.

