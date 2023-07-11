Arrive Logistics Ranks No. 6 on Fast Company's Fifth Annual List of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators

Arrive Logistics Ranks No. 6 on Fast Company's Fifth Annual List of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators

AUSTIN, Texas, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Company today announced its fifth annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list, honoring organizations and businesses that demonstrate an inspiring commitment to encourage and develop innovation at all levels. Arrive Logistics placed on the list for the first time, debuting at number 6. Arrive, a leading multimodal transportation and technology company headquartered in Austin, Texas, was recognized for the development of its ARRIVEnow platform, a suite of proprietary digital solutions created to increase team productivity and drive efficiency for its shipper and carrier partners.

Arrive Logistics (PRNewsfoto/Arrive Logistics) (PRNewswire)

Arrive Logistics placed on the list for the first time, debuting at number 6.

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2023 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including entertainment, biotech, consumer packaged goods, marketing, education, healthcare, and many more. Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers collaborated together to score nearly 1,000 submissions, and a panel of eight distinguished judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2023 awards feature workplaces from around the world.

"We are honored that our team's efforts are celebrated among this distinguished list by Fast Company," says Michael Senftleber, Arrive Logistics' Chief Technology Officer. "We strive to support our teams with the tools and technology needed to operate with speed and flexibility and provide solutions for our partners to meet their business needs. From providing operational efficiency to supporting sustainability initiatives, innovation is at the forefront of everything we do."

"Innovation is a global priority, and this year's list has a decidedly international flavor," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Five of the top 10 ranked companies, including No. 1, Canva, are not headquartered in the U.S."

To see the complete list, go to https://www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/list.

Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators issue (Summer 2023) is available online now, and the print issue will be on newsstands beginning July 18, 2023. Join the Best Workplaces for Innovators conversation using #FCBestWorkplaces.

About Arrive Logistics

Arrive Logistics is a leading multimodal transportation and technology company delivering unparalleled service and custom strategic solutions. With over 1,700 employees, 6,000 customers, and 70,000 carriers in its network, Arrive is one of the largest firms in the freight brokerage industry, with $2.35 billion in 2022 revenue. The company has been recognized as a top workplace by Inc., Great Places to Work, The Austin American-Statesman and The Chicago Tribune. Learn more at www.arrivelogistics.com and explore career opportunities at www.arrivelogistics.com/careers. At Arrive, "We Deliver, So You Can."

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com .

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud, and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services, and Accenture Song—all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 710,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners, and communities. Visit us at accenture.com .

Press Contact:

Nicole Paleologus

Next PR

arrive@nextpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arrive Logistics