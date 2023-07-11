BUBBA® Announces Strategic Partnership with Major League Fishing®

BUBBA Pro Series SFS™ to Become Major League Fishing's Official Scale Starting with 2024 Bass Pro Tour Season.

COLUMBIA, Mo., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT), an industry leading provider of products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts, today announced that BUBBA®, its leading fishing brand known for exceptional quality and innovation, will partner with Major League Fishing® (MLF), the world's largest tournament-fishing organization and premier outdoor entertainment brand. This collaboration will see BUBBA's Pro Series Smart Fish Scale (BUBBA Pro SFS™) become Major League Fishing's official scale starting with the 2024 Bass Pro Tour season. With the BUBBA Pro SFS™, BUBBA® is redefining what a scale can do, helping MLF's pros compete at the sport's highest level while offering aspiring anglers the opportunity to fish like the pros.

The new BUBBA Pro SFS™ meets MLF's demanding tournament requirements, taking its place as arguably the most accurate (+/- 0.3% up to 60-pounds), reliable (3-second start up, ~2x faster than competing digital scales), and easy-to-use scale on the market (unique grip design and high-resolution color LCD display). As a scale, it stands in a class all its own, and beginning in 2024 it will integrate seamlessly with MLF's innovative SCORETRACKER® catch, weigh, and immediate release real-time scoring system on the Bass Pro Tour.

The BUBBA Pro SFS™ was designed to be more than just a scale. Without any additional effort required, the BUBBA Pro SFS™ gives MLF Officials and anglers the ability to automatically log fish weight, catch locations via GPS (confidentially, of course), and even location-specific weather conditions. In turn, the BUBBA Pro SFS™ becomes a data-rich hub, giving MLF pros new insights into fish behavior when using the scale during practice, and giving MLF Officials exceptionally fast and accurate scoring during competition.

BUBBA® understands that every second counts, so the BUBBA Pro SFS™ is designed with a distinctive red grip to make it quick and easy to locate. The scale also comes equipped with the industry's first integrated BUBBA Pro Series Smart Culling System™, eliminating guesswork for anglers when deciding which fish to keep during traditional weigh-in tournaments. Every aspect of the scale underwent rigorous testing in labs and in the real world by pros fishing the 2023 Tackle Warehouse Invitationals.

Boyd Duckett, President and CEO of Major League Fishing, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "It's time to let BUBBA weigh in. We have put this scale through the wringer, with over 16,000 hours of testing in real-life, high-stakes tournaments. This partnership represents a natural evolution for Major League Fishing. We're always striving to improve the sport of bass fishing by creating an experience that invites new anglers and leaves a legacy of stewardship."

Bass fishing holds a special place in the hearts of millions of Americans, with more than 30 million people targeting bass alone, representing more participants than many popular sports, such as golf and basketball. Since its inception, MLF has worked to preserve this pastime. By selecting the BUBBA Pro SFS, Major League Fishing not only gives today's tournament anglers a competitive edge, but it opens the door to catch-weigh-release for the masses in the future, helping to sustain bass populations for generations to come.

Brian Murphy, CEO of BUBBA's parent company, American Outdoor Brands, emphasized the importance of the partnership, saying, "We are thrilled to be named the official scale of Major League Fishing. BUBBA has always been committed to providing anglers with the absolute best tools, and our smart scale is no exception. We are proud to support MLF's ambitious vision for the future of bass fishing."

See the BUBBA Pro Series Smart Fish Scale in action beginning with the 2024 Season.

About BUBBA®

BUBBA® is a leading lifestyle brand specializing in high-quality fishing tools and accessories. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, BUBBA® delivers premium products designed to enhance the angling experience. From fillet knives to fishing scales, BUBBA's tools are trusted by professional anglers and fishing enthusiasts worldwide. For more information about BUBBA®, visit BUBBA.com .

About Major League Fishing

Major League Fishing (MLF) is the world's largest tournament-fishing organization, producing more than 250 events annually at some of the most prestigious fisheries in the world, while broadcasting to America's living rooms on CBS, the Discovery Channel, the Outdoor Channel, CBS Sports Network, the World Fishing Network and on-demand on MyOutdoorTV (MOTV). Headquartered in Benton, Kentucky, the MLF roster of bass anglers includes the world's top pros and more than 30,000 competitors in all 50 states and 13 countries. Since its founding in 2011, MLF has advanced the sport of competitive fishing through its premier television broadcasts and livestreams and is dedicated to improving the quality of life for bass through research, education, fisheries enhancement and fish care.

