HBR Consulting Expands Portfolio with Strategic Investment in KP Labs by Renovus Capital Partners

Enhanced partnership to deliver advanced services tailored for corporate law departments and drive industry transformation with their combined capabilities

CHICAGO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HBR Consulting (HBR), a leading provider of strategy, operations, and technology services to the legal industry, is pleased to announce that Renovus Capital Partners (Renovus) has acquired Keesal Propulsion Labs (KP Labs), a renowned company specializing in business and legal process innovation and automation. This investment marks an important milestone in the continued growth of the portfolio of Renovus-backed businesses serving law firms and corporations.

As part of Renovus' expanding portfolio, which includes HBR, LAC Group, and Wilson Allen, the addition of KP Labs brings deep expertise and capabilities in advanced analytics, contract intelligence, workflow design, and business process automation solutions. This strategic alignment empowers HBR and KP Labs to deliver comprehensive end-to-end solutions and drive innovation to meet the evolving needs of clients.

KP Labs has built a stellar reputation within the legal industry, earning accolades such as the ACC Value Champion, BTI Client All Star, and multiple ILTA Distinguished Peer awards. With a shared commitment to innovation and client success, the closer collaboration between HBR and KP Labs presents an exciting opportunity to enhance services, explore new avenues of growth, and further drive operational excellence for law departments and law firms alike.

Matt Sunderman, CEO of HBR + LAC + Wilson Allen, remarked, "We are thrilled to welcome KP Labs. This strategic investment underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and driving transformative change in the legal industry. Together with KP Labs, we will leverage our combined expertise and resources to help our clients and technology partners achieve their business goals and navigate the evolving legal landscape."

Rudy DeFelice, CEO and co-founder of KP Labs, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "Joining forces with HBR presents tremendous opportunities for KP Labs to expand our impact and deliver even greater value to our clients. We share a common vision of innovation, and this collaboration will fuel our collective efforts to drive industry-leading advancements in legal operations."

Under this strategic investment, the newly formed KP Labs will continue to operate under its existing brand, with DeFelice and Justin Hectus, CIO and co-founder, maintaining their roles while working closely with HBR leadership. The partnership with KP Labs will enable the companies to leverage their combined strengths and accelerate the development and adoption of market leading solutions for the legal ecosystem.

About HBR Consulting

HBR Consulting, LAC Group, and Wilson Allen are joining forces to form a unified organization, bringing together their collective strengths and expertise to create a leading industry partner. With a combined team of over 600 strategists, technologists, and specialists, we offer unparalleled services to law firms, corporate law departments, and information-driven enterprises. Our integrated approach provides clients with seasoned advice, valuable insights, extensive resources, and the necessary capabilities to successfully navigate and thrive amidst the significant changes affecting their businesses. We are dedicated to helping clients adapt to new ways of operating and delivering solutions both internally and to their clients.

About KP Labs

KP Labs specializes in enabling the legal departments of the most innovative companies to become the best versions of themselves through the intelligent use of technology. KP Labs helps clients bridge the gap between products and impact, and is a recognized leader in the contracts intelligence, business process and workflow automation and data visualization and analytics areas. It embraces and tackles hard problems through its team of technologists, domain experts, engineers, designers and analysts. KP Labs was hatched at the California law firm Keesal, Young, and Logan, prior to spinning out as an independent technology company in 2018. KP Labs currently serves premier clients through a global team of approximately 40 professionals.

