Indigo Ag Announces a Program with Consolidated Grain and Barge Co. Aimed at Quantifying Environmental Benefits of Sustainable Grains

BOSTON, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indigo Ag, the innovative leader and trusted partner in sustainable agriculture, announced a program with Consolidated Grain and Barge Co., a subsidiary of CGB Enterprises, Inc. and a leader in the grain and transportation industries, designed to quantify the environmental benefits of sustainably grown crops sourced by CGB.

Through its Market+ Source sustainable crop program, Indigo Ag will use its proprietary measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV) capabilities to help CGB quantify the emissions factor for the grain they purchase from farmers using more sustainable farming practices. These grains would be purchased at a premium and ultimately sold to CGB customers looking to decarbonize their value chains, including food and beverage companies, ingredient companies and regenerative and sustainable fuel producers.

Indigo's proprietary MRV capabilities use the highest scientific standards to quantify environmental benefits for companies participating in the Market+ Source program.

"As corporations look to achieve their Scope 3 emissions targets, the ability to quantify the environmental impact of sustainable practices with a high degree of certainty is critically important," said Ron Hovsepian, president and CEO of Indigo Ag. "We are excited to work with companies like CGB who are demonstrating leadership in the industry by committing to help farmers make more money through the adoption of sustainable practices while reducing emissions in the ag value chain."

"At CGB we are driven to connect value-added solutions to our upstream farmer producers, while simultaneously meeting the evolving needs and quality characteristics of our downstream consumer," said Eric Slater, President and CEO of CGB Enterprises, Inc. "Through our work with Indigo, we are excited to expand upon and connect value-added production practices at the farm level that would promote sustainability within the grain, feed, and food supply chains."

More information on the Market+ Source program can be found on Indigo's website.

About Indigo Ag

Uniquely combining science, technology and agriculture, Indigo Ag offers a comprehensive suite of sustainability solutions that benefit farmers, agribusinesses and corporations alike. Our integrated business platform enables participants to adopt and profit from sustainability opportunities. Working with Indigo, farmers can now maximize their profit from new and existing sustainability practices on each field, every year of their rotation, while simultaneously improving soil quality.

Founded in 2013, Indigo Ag is unlocking the power of agriculture to create a better place to live. Operating across 14 countries, the company is delivering on its mission of harnessing nature to help farmers sustainably feed the planet.

About CGB Enterprises Inc

CGB Enterprises Inc. is headquartered in Covington, LA, and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Consolidated Grain and Barge Co., operates a vast network of grain facilities across the Midwest. In addition to grain facilities, CGB Enterprises, Inc. has dedicated operations in logistics and transportation (CTLC), agri-finance (AGRIfinancial Services), soybean processing, producer risk management, and other related businesses. For more information on CGB Enterprises, Inc. and its family of businesses, please visit www.cgb.com.

