Mobileum Recognized for 5G Security in the 2023 Gartner® "Emerging Technology Horizon for Communications" Report

Network security is vital to defend against 5G security challenges

CUPERTINO, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobileum Inc. ("Mobileum"), a leading global provider of telecom analytics and network solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized for its 5G Security in the 2023 Gartner Emerging Technology Horizon for Communications report. The report notes Mobileum as a Sample Vendor for 5G security.

5G networks introduce a new architecture that heavily relies on IT and cloud technologies. Operators are becoming increasingly aware of the expanding "attack surface" surrounding their services, making it crucial to effectively manage new vulnerabilities and establish robust security standards for enhancing governance, risk, and compliance practices.

"To provide the high-speed and low-latency services demanded by real-time applications, edge computing, and the vast number of IoT devices, operators must adopt a modern network architecture. However, it is essential to remain cautious as adversaries are ready to exploit this new landscape for their own gain. As an award-winning provider in the telecom space, Mobileum's 5G Security Portfolio helps operators safeguard their business with robust security protocols to mitigate potential risks," stated Miguel Carames, Chief Product Officer at Mobileum.

The Mobileum 5G Security Portfolio enables operators to gain complete protection over various network signaling protocols, including SS7, Diameter, GTP, MAP, CAMEL, and HTTP/2, providing comprehensive security across 5G, 4G, 3G, and 2G mobile networks. Its automated, next-generation security ensures complete protection from new and evolving signaling threats while safeguarding customer privacy and security. In addition, Mobileum's new Security Edge Protection Proxy (SEPP), designed to meet 3GPP specifications, will play a critical role in protecting inter-operator 5G roaming.

According to Gartner, "This Emerging Technology Horizon research aims to track some of the more impactful emerging technologies driving innovation in the communications market. In this document, we explore emerging technologies and trends that will significantly impact the communications market over the next three-year horizon".

Mobileum has been cited in other Gartner research pieces, including Gartner "Market Guide for CSP Service and Network Assurance Solutions."

Gartner, Emerging Technology Horizon for Communications, Published 26 April 2023 By Christian Canales, Tim Zimmerman, Bill Ray, Sylvain Fabre, Nat Smith.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be constructed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

