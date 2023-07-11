vHive Introduces Groundbreaking Turnkey Solution for the Wind Turbine Inspection

Leading Digital Twin software company revolutionizes wind turbine inspections with autonomous data capture and AI-based analytics

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- vHive, a market-leading software company specializing in enterprise asset digitization, proudly announces its innovative turnkey capabilities for the wind turbine industry. Leveraging its patented autonomous data capture technology, vHive enables precise and rapid capture of wind turbines at scale, reducing downtime and improving operational efficiency.

Traditional methods of capturing wind turbine field data such as climbing, ground-based zoom photo capture, and manual drone piloting have been time-consuming and costly. vHive's turnkey solution facilitates scalable and fast inspections without the typical need to repeatedly rotate the blades to inspect each of them independently. By leveraging low-cost, off-the-shelf hardware powered by vHive's autonomous multi-drone technology, downtime is significantly reduced. With drone pilot-independent operations eliminating the need for professional pilots, and increased accuracy through AI, wind farm operators can achieve consistent and comprehensive data gathering for repeatable and comparable analysis.

"We are excited to introduce our turnkey solution for the wind turbine industry," said Tomer Daniel, Co-Founder and CTO at vHive. Drawing on its proven track record in enterprise asset digitization across the infrastructure landscape, vHive offers a reliable and robust solution. With its extensive global footprint, vHive can support wind turbine farm owners and other key players in the wind industry in digitizing their assets worldwide. Its wide-ranging experience uniquely positions vHive to bring the benefits of its time-tested solution to the wind turbine sector.

"With ample room for growth in this rapidly expanding industry, wind farm operators continually seek cutting-edge technologies to enhance their efficiency," added CTO Daniel. "Our autonomous data acquisition and innovative Digital Twin platform offer a significant advantage over traditional methods, allowing wind farm operators to strategically digitize their assets, improve operational efficiency and minimize output degradation."

vHive is a global leader in digital twin software solutions. The company accelerates enterprises' continuous digital transformation, enabling them to make better decisions based on accurate field data, analytics, and insights. vHive's leading software solution enables enterprises to deploy autonomous drone hives to digitize their field assets and operations. The company's solution is making an impact in various industries by seeking to dramatically cut operational costs, generate new revenue opportunities and boost employee safety.

