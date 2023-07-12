Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement For Purchasers of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Common Stock from March 3, 2020 through August 18, 2020, Inclusive

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

SAN FRANCISCO DIVISION

IN RE BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL

INC. SECURITIES LITIGATION CLASS ACTION Case No. 3:20-cv-06719-WHO

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION AND PROPOSED

SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT HEARING; AND (III) MOTION FOR

ATTORNEYS' FEES AND LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons who purchased or otherwise acquired BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. ("BioMarin") common stock from March 3, 2020 through August 18, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and were damaged thereby ("Settlement Class"):

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY; YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California ("Court"), that the above-captioned action ("Action") has been provisionally certified as a class action for purposes of settlement, except for certain persons and entities who are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition as set forth in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated April 24, 2023 ("Stipulation") and the detailed Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Hearing; and (III) Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses ("Notice"). The Stipulation and Notice can be viewed at www.BioMarinSecuritiesLitigation.com. In the Action, Lead Plaintiff alleges that Defendants violated the federal securities laws by making materially false and misleading statements to investors during the Class Period concerning BioMarin's application to the Food and Drug Administration for approval of a gene therapy for hemophilia called valrox.

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Lead Plaintiff Arbejdsmarkedets Tillægspension and Defendants BioMarin, Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, and Dr. Henry Fuchs have reached a proposed settlement of the Action on behalf of the Settlement Class for $39,000,000 in cash (the "Settlement"). If approved by the Court, the Settlement will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing ("Settlement Hearing") will be held on November 8, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, before the Honorable William H. Orrick, United States District Court Judge for the Northern District of California, either in person at the Phillip Burton Federal Building & United States Courthouse, 450 Golden Gate Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94102, in Courtroom 2 – 17th Floor, or by telephone or videoconference (in the discretion of the Court), to determine, among other things: (i) whether, for purposes of settlement, the Action should be certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, Lead Plaintiff should be appointed as the class representative for the Settlement Class, and Lead Counsel should be appointed as class counsel for the Settlement Class; (ii) whether the Settlement on the terms and conditions provided for in the Stipulation is fair, reasonable, and adequate to the Settlement Class, and should be finally approved by the Court; (iii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants and the releases specified and described in the Stipulation (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iv) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (v) whether Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees in an amount not to exceed 19% of the Settlement Fund and payment of expenses in an amount not to exceed $650,000 (which amount may include a request for reimbursement of the reasonable costs and expenses incurred by Lead Plaintiff directly related to its representation of the Settlement Class) should be approved. Any updates regarding the Settlement Hearing, including any changes to the date or time of the hearing or updates regarding in-person or remote appearances at the hearing, will be posted to the website for the Settlement, www.BioMarinSecuritiesLitigation.com.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement proceeds. This notice provides only a summary of the information contained in the detailed Notice. You may obtain a copy of the Notice, along with the Claim Form, by: (i) contacting the Claims Administrator at BioMarin Securities Litigation, c/o A.B. Data, Ltd., P.O. Box 170400, Milwaukee, WI, 53217, 1-877-390-3369, info@BioMarinSecuritiesSettlement.com; or (ii) downloading them from the website for the Settlement, www.BioMarinSecuritiesLitigation.com, or from Lead Counsel's website, www.blbglaw.com.

To be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement, you must be a member of the Settlement Class and submit a Claim Form postmarked (if mailed), or online, no later than October 30, 2023, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Claim Form. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the Settlement proceeds, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than October 18, 2023, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not receive any benefits from the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, and/or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and expenses, must be submitted to the Court. Objections must be filed or postmarked (if mailed) no later than October 18, 2023, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, THE CLERK'S OFFICE, DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE. All questions about this notice, the Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to the Claims Administrator:

BioMarin Securities Litigation

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 170400

Milwaukee, WI 53217

1-877-390-3369

info@BioMarinSecuritiesLitigation.com

www.BioMarinSecuritiesLitigation.com



All other inquiries should be made to Lead Counsel:

Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP

Katherine M. Sinderson, Esq.

1251 Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY 10020

1-800-380-8496

settlements@blbglaw.com

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

United States District Court

Northern District of California

View original content:

SOURCE Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP