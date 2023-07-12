Black Star and Allstate team up for a multiyear partnership across the U.S.

LOS ANGELES and DETROIT, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Star, a program facilitating the growth of soccer in Black American communities, today announced an all-new multiyear partnership with Allstate (NYSE: ALL). Allstate is a Founding Partner and title sponsor of the Black Star ID and National Showcases.

Black Star — a For Soccer owned and operated property — aims to accelerate grassroots development through community and soccer within Black communities.

"If you love soccer, we believe you should be able to play," said Dan Keats, director of consumer marketing and sponsorships at Allstate. "We're investing in Black Star because we know that soccer unites communities. We want to create broader access to the sport that new young players can enjoy while continuing our commitment to help protect the future of the game."

The 2023 Black Star calendar includes First-Touch Youth Clinics, Allstate Black Star ID Showcases, Boyd Parker Sports Group's Historically Black Colleges and Universities Soccer ID Camps, and Community Pickup programming in Detroit (July 22-23), Washington D.C. (July 29-30), New York City (Aug. 5-6).

In June, Black Star and Allstate hosted community events in Los Angeles.

"Through this multiyear and impactful partnership with Allstate, Black Star will only continue building something special in these communities across America," For Soccer chief executive officer Ernesto Bruce said. "We are proud of what the Black Star programming has achieved, and thrilled to see where the program goes with a partner like Allstate."

Black Star director and For Soccer's Patrick Rose guides a robust Black Star team featuring a nine-person advisory board with extensive experience in men's and women's professional soccer, soccer business, education, marketing, and media.

For registration and more information please visit www.blackstarsoccer.com and follow Black Star social media channels on Twitter , Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook .

About Black Star

Launched in 2021 in Detroit and Los Angeles, Black Star is committed to cultivating Black soccer culture, increasing access to the sport, and providing player development pathways, on and off the field. Black Star's successful launch in 2021 allowed the program to reach many players, coaches, and families, while providing free soccer programming. A deepened and expanded presence is needed to continue supporting Black soccer communities to drive sustainable impact on a national level. In addition to soccer programming, Black Star strives to build community through content, storytelling, experiences, and capsule collections.

The 2023 advisory board includes former U.S. Women's National Team star, general manager and co-owner of the NWSL's Angel City FC, Angela Hucles; former MLS and U.S. Men's National Team star, Cobi Jones; senior vice president of Dentsu Media, Karine Tavieso; licenced FIFA agent, Maggie Ntim; education executive and partner at City Fund, Patrick Dobard; former USMNT star, Maurice Edu; current USMNT star and professional player, Mark McKenzie; and vice president of marketing and brand at the NWSL's Gotham FC, Jonna Valente; Director of Partnerships at BODYARMOR, Donald Rouse.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) protects people from life's uncertainties with a wide array of protection for autos, homes, electronic devices and identity theft. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online and at the workplace. Allstate is widely known for the slogan "You're in Good Hands with Allstate." For more information, visit www.allstate.com.

About For Soccer

For Soccer is the preeminent soccer marketing, media, and experiences company formed through the merger of For Soccer Ventures and Gilt Edge Soccer Marketing. For Soccer's specialized consultancy services includes research and insights, strategic consultancy, experiential marketing, multicultural marketing, digital and social media marketing, creative and content, media and distribution, public relations and communications, sponsorship services, creative services, as well as technical soccer expertise. For Soccer's growing owned and operated property portfolio includes participatory and cultural events, podcasts, OTT, experiential, and playing programs.

Please contact For Soccer's Adam Geigerman (+1-678-575-9338) with any media requests.

