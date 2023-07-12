Johns Hopkins HealthCare Becomes Johns Hopkins Health Plans

New brand reflects organization's growing health plan business in Mid-Atlantic and beyond

BALTIMORE, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johns Hopkins HealthCare has changed its name to Johns Hopkins Health Plans, reflecting its expanding health plan business, growing member base and broader geographic footprint. With a mission to provide high-quality health care plans for its members, Johns Hopkins Health Plans is poised to continue to make a lasting impact in the Mid-Atlantic and beyond by offering Medicare Advantage plans, an employer group plan for Johns Hopkins Medicine employees, a Medicaid managed care organization and a health plan for active-duty family members, military retirees, and their families.

"Our new name better captures our core business, which is helping our plan members access the top-tier health care and the celebrated clinical and research assets of Johns Hopkins," said J.P. Holland, CEO of Johns Hopkins Health Plans. "We are committed to offering access to person-centric, effectively coordinated health care and, as a result, we are further strengthening our capabilities to serve more people throughout the Mid-Atlantic, including our home state of Maryland."

In the past year, Johns Hopkins Health Plans expanded access to its network of local providers into Southeast Virginia, including the Hampton Roads-Norfolk area.

The organization's joint ownership by the Johns Hopkins Health System and the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine remains unchanged, and its more than 470,000 members will see no changes to their health plan benefits or network. Johns Hopkins Health Plans' robust network of providers includes Johns Hopkins Medicine physicians and providers, regional clinics and many other top-tier providers ensuring access to high-quality care where and when its members need it.

"Johns Hopkins Health Plans offers access to world-renowned quality of care, with a local focus and a national presence," said Dr. Marketa Wills, Johns Hopkins Health Plans' chief medical officer. "With an experienced team of top administrators, we offer health plans that are exceptional advocates for our members, especially because of our intimate connection to Johns Hopkins Medicine and its research-backed approaches to both individual care and population health."

Over the next few years, Johns Hopkins Health Plans members will see enhanced scheduling functions and easier tools to support member navigation as a result of the organization's continued system upgrades to further improve member experience. Johns Hopkins Health Plans also remains committed to investing in enterprise analytics, value-based care and clinically integrated networks, as well as further strengthening the connectivity and collaboration between its health plans and provider partners.

About Johns Hopkins Health Plans

As a part of Johns Hopkins Medicine, Johns Hopkins Health Plans (formerly Johns Hopkins HealthCare) administers a range of physician-sponsored health plans that generate more than $3 billion in annual premiums and serve more than 470,000 members. Johns Hopkins Health Plans manages the US Family Health Plan for active-duty family members, military retirees and their families, Employer Health Programs, Priority Partners (Maryland's largest Medicaid plan with co-owner Maryland Community Health System) and Advantage MD Medicare Advantage plans. It advocates for its members and fosters collaboration with providers to help achieve optimal health. Through its Johns Hopkins HealthCare Solutions business, Johns Hopkins Health Plans also offers the world's leading population health analytics software, the Johns Hopkins ACG® System, used by commercial and government health entities and employers worldwide. Learn more at hopkinshealthplans.org.

