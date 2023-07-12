Perspire Sauna Studio Wraps Q2 with Record Growth, Milestone Territory Sell-Out

Industry-Leading Infrared Sauna Franchise Continues Momentum, Building Upon Early Success in Second Quarter

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspire Sauna Studio, one of the nation's fastest-growing sauna franchise brands specializing in full-spectrum infrared (IR) and red-light therapy (RLT), has capped a quarter of continued franchise expansion unlike any the brand has witnessed to date.

Perspire Sauna Studio (PRNewsfoto/Perspire Sauna Studio) (PRNewswire)

Among Perspire's 30 newly signed agreements for Q2 are two consecutive multi-unit deals that will bring 13 studios to Southwest Florida, from Tampa to Naples. These deals mark a significant milestone, as they have collectively allowed Perspire to sell out the territory. Spearheading the developments are local entrepreneurs Jason Sluka and Pete Kapinos, who signed on to bring 10 studios to the area, and Mike Polikretis, who signed for 3 additional studios in a separate agreement.

"The demand for holistic options to improve our overall health is evident in the 30 licenses awarded this past quarter, including a milestone territory sellout," said Jackie Mendes, Perspire Sauna Studio Vice President of Franchise Development. "The demand for infrared sauna and red-light therapy continues to grow. Our 10+ years of experience in this business puts Perspire Sauna Studio franchisees in the unique position to capitalize on the wellness boom quickly with a brand that's proven to scale."

In addition to navigating a robust trajectory for growth in the coming months, the Perspire team opened three new studios in Q2, all of which are second locations with existing franchisees, and signed on to expand in eight new territories, including New York, where a franchisee recently signed for a 3-unit deal.

"This remarkable growth is a testament to the dedication and passion of our team here at Perspire as we look forward to spreading the warmth of wellness to even more communities across Florida, New York, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, and Louisiana," said Lee Braun, founder and CEO of Perspire Sauna Studio.

Perspire Sauna Studio is currently seeking single-unit and multi-unit franchisees interested in new career opportunities or those looking to diversify their current portfolios. To learn more about the brand's franchising opportunities, visit https://franchise.perspiresaunastudio.com/.

About Perspire Sauna Studio:

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and red-light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven, wellness company provides guests a modern-day experience to a centuries-old practice through elevated infrared (IR) sauna and red-light therapy (RLT). It is within this transformative session that they invite guests to ignite the wellness within.

Established in 2010 by Founder & CEO Lee Braun, Perspire's goal is to expand to major markets throughout the U.S. to further instill its vision of making infrared sauna accessible to all. The company has awarded over 100 franchise agreements, with 40 open studios and an additional 20 under development.

Based in Southern California, Perspire Sauna Studio currently offers franchise opportunities to qualifying entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit www.perspiresaunastudio.com , and follow the brand on social media @perspiresaunastudio. For franchising information, please contact franchise@perspiresaunastudio.com .

Media Contact: Meg Ryan, Fishman Public Relations, mryan@fishmanpr.com or 847-945-1300 ext. 264

