VERO Achieves Second Year of SOC 2 Type II Compliance

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VERO , the modern leasing platform for owners and renters, today announced its accreditation of SOC 2 Type II compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations (SSAE 18). Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion–which shows the controls were designed and operating effectively–serves as third-party industry validation that VERO provides enterprise-level security for each customer's data secured in the VERO platform.

"In an age where digital trust is paramount, we believe that ensuring a stringent, robust, and continually maintained security posture isn't just desirable—it is the core essence of our dedication to our users and the broader landscape of real estate technology," said Keith Soura, Chief Technology Officer of VERO. "That's why we're proud to uphold our accreditation for the second consecutive year."

VERO is the first and only tech solution in the industry to automate the time-consuming tasks of verifying an applicant's previous residency and qualifications, relieving teams from burdensome duties while accelerating the time from lead to lease. By combining each separate step of the leasing process into one centralized solution, VERO grants owners benefits like streamlined workflows, mitigated risk, and increased net asset value (NAV), while passing time savings and transparency onto their renters and on-site property teams.

VERO was audited by Prescient Assurance , a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services which includes but is not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR.

VERO leverages Drata , the premier trust and compliance digital automation platform, to coordinate its compliance efforts across standards and teams.

VERO is the modern leasing infrastructure for renters and owners. Designed to automate operations and mitigate risk, VERO consolidates a broken leasing process into one simple platform. By implementing proprietary technology, VERO makes lease management easier and more affordable for property managers, while providing transparency and cost savings for renters. VERO's partners include prominent industry leaders such as Gables Residential, Lefrak, and Westland. Learn more about VERO: sayvero.com .

