Zoom Room Names Highly Acclaimed Architect Herb Heiserman EVP of Design and Construction Amidst Rapid Expansion

Seasoned Executive Brings 30 Years of Experience in Retail & Hospitality to Fast Growing Dog Training Franchise

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoom Room , the venture-backed, revolutionary indoor dog training gym, announces today the appointment of Herb Heiserman as Executive Vice President of Design and Construction. This announcement comes on the heels of the company signing its largest multi-unit deal, continuing an incredible growth path, and looking toward tremendous expansion ahead.

Herb Heiserman (PRNewswire)

This leadership addition comes at a pivotal moment in the business' trajectory, as Zoom Room is anticipated to increase its national footprint to 200 units in the next year. Heiserman, regarded as a leading figure in design and construction across the retail and hospitality fields, brings with him an unparalleled depth of experience that will be critical in the development of these imminent franchise locations.

Heiserman has a strong track record of driving meaningful business growth. Prior to Zoom Room, he served as Managing Principal at Streetsense, specializing in the real estate, retail and hospitality industries. During his time there focusing on architecture, interior design, branding, and development, the design firm grew exponentially with a staff increase of 350% in a 6-year period. With a Master of Architecture from the University of Maryland, Heiserman spent over 25 years as Principal and Owner of The Heiserman Group, a second-generation firm started by his father in 1972. He grew the company into a nationally recognized firm, overseeing all phases of project design and administration for regionally and nationally expanding retail and restaurant clients.

Having worked with the likes of Starbucks, Whole Foods, Panera, Banfield, and more, Heiserman has a keen understanding of how to craft an optimal, experiential retail space from a consumer's perspective. He will leverage his strong background in this area to finetune design across future Zoom Room training facilities.

"We are so pleased to welcome Herb to the Zoom Room leadership team as we evolve to even grander heights," stated Mark Van Wye, CEO of Zoom Room. "The Zoom Room customer knows that when they enter one of our locations, every aspect of the experience has been developed with careful thought and intentionality. The architectural flow of each facility is a central aspect of this, and we want every location to spark joy in all those who walk through the door. Herb's extensive experience in the hospitality industry makes him uniquely suited to be at the forefront of developing these spaces."

Heiserman has a clear vision of opportunities ahead for Zoom Room. Immediately aiming to build out the business' design and construction department, he will cultivate meaningful connections with contractors and architects on behalf of the franchise community. A key aspect of his structural impact will be the simplification of the process franchisees undergo when opening new locations. Whether through cost efficiencies, design solutions or construction timelines, Heiserman will support a more seamless franchisee experience.

"I'm honored to join Mark and the incredibly passionate team at Zoom Room during this exciting phase of growth. As new and existing franchisees are recognizing the undeniable success of the business, my role will be to make their development journey as easy as possible," said Herb Heiserman. "A lot of business owners are owners for the first time and there are often so many steps in the process that they haven't done before. I hope to guide them to the best path forward to increase their ability to succeed, learn how people move through environments, improve design and efficiency for better results, sales, and training."

The onboarding of Heiserman strengthens Zoom Room's position as a prime opportunity for investors looking for a scalable and efficiently-run operation in the thriving pet industry. With a business model that continues to prove efficacy through its rapid unit growth and more 5-star ratings than any other dog training business in America, Heiserman's appointment by Zoom Room signifies an even stronger dedication to delivering unparalleled dog training facilities.

For more information on Zoom Room, visit https://zoomroom.com/. For those interested in learning about franchise opportunities: https://zoomroom.com/franchise/.

ABOUT ZOOM ROOM

Founded in 2007, Zoom Room® is a venture-backed and revolutionary indoor dog training gym with locations across the U.S. With an emphasis on socialization, positive reinforcement, human education and the value of interactive learning, the company aims to strengthen the bond and communication between dogs and their owners. Ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list, Zoom Room's key revenue streams include dog training classes, socialization events and retail products. Zoom Room celebrates responsible pet owners who love to socialize with their dogs and embrace positive dog training methods in a fun, friendly environment for working out with your dog. They are the authors of the best-selling dog training book, Puppy Training in 7 Easy Steps , and Ultimate Puppy Training for Kids . Rooted in the belief that it's important to give back to the community, Zoom Room works closely with animal rescue and welfare organizations both locally and nationwide. Learn more at https://zoomroom.com/ .

