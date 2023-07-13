Global Internal Audit Leaders Leave IIA 2023 International Conference with Focus on the Future

Premier global internal audit event spotlights Vision 2035 project, global risk research, preliminary feedback on new proposed Global Internal Audit Standards, and how to respond to rapid change.

AMSTERDAM, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) - the internal audit profession's leader in standards, certifications, education, research, and technical guidance worldwide – today concluded its 2023 International Conference, the premier global internal audit event of the year.

Roughly 2,600 attendees from 112 countries took part in discussions with visionaries and global professional leaders. This year's program – "One World. One Future." – reflected the interconnected nature of business and growing strategic role that internal auditors are playing. It explored new and emerging risks and opportunities like the expanding capabilities and rapid adoption of generative AI and the impacts of bank and crypto failures.

Keynote speakers included global futurist Rohit Talwar, CEO of Fast Future, who shared ideas about how internal auditors can evolve to take on the challenges that will define the profession's effectiveness in the coming years.

IIA President and CEO Anthony Pugliese, CIA, CPA, CGMA, CITP, and outgoing Global Board Chair Benito Ybarra, CIA, CISA, CFE, CCEP, delivered a joint keynote spotlighting the current state of the internal audit profession and its bright future. They shared updates on The IIA's global advocacy program and efforts to evolve the profession's standards and certifications. They also provided insights into how internal auditors can help their organizations understand and navigate issues like artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data privacy, fraud, digital disruption, ESG, and more. Their primary takeaway is that the profession cannot sit back and merely react to change. The profession must instead take an active role in shaping its own future, which The IIA is doing through historic efforts to evolve its professional standards and envision what the profession will look like in 2035.

New Research Takes Global View of Internal Audit Risks

During his keynote presentation, Pugliese announced a new Global Risk in Focus regional report series and teased preliminary results from the reports, which will be released in September. The new reports will, for the first time, provide a truly global view of risks that face the internal audit profession. Regional reports will also allow readers to examine regional differences in the risk landscape.

Standards Board Analyzes Feedback on Global Internal Audit Standards™

The IIA shared an update on its historic project to comprehensively review and update the International Professional Practices Framework (IPPF) and Standards. The 90-day public comment period closed recently, and roughly 19,000 comments were received. The International Internal Audit Standards Board is now translating the comments and analyzing the survey responses and other feedback and making necessary revisions. The Standards Board expects to release the new Global Internal Audit Standards™ before the end of 2023. Learn more here .

Internal Audit: Vision 2035 Project

Pugliese updated attendees on the Internal Audit: Vision 2035 project, which is led by the Internal Audit Foundation. This project is designed to identify what the internal audit profession will look like in 2035, how to elevate the value of internal audit during that time, and what steps to take to make that future a reality. The multi-phase research project, which will involve thousands of participants, has completed its foundational research phase and is beginning to schedule focus groups and interviews with the profession's key stakeholders. The final report is expected in Q3 2024.

2023 Professional Achievement Award Recipients Announced

The IIA presented four Professional Achievement Awards, recognizing recipients from around the world who have excelled in research, education, publishing, advocacy, and other activities in the field of internal auditing and related professions:

Victor Z. Brink Award for Distinguished Service

Jorge Badillo Ayala

Bradford Cadmus Memorial Award

Dr. Rainer Lenz

William G. Bishop III, CIA Lifetime Achievement Award

Paul J. Sobel

John B. Thurston Award

Theresa Grafenstine

Click here for a full list of awards, recipients, bios and photos.

IIA Announces First Ever Regional – and Re-Branded – GAM Conference

The IIA also announced a global expansion and re-branding of its annual event formerly known as "General Audit Management" (GAM) Conference that convened internal audit leaders in North America. Building off the success of GAM in North America, The IIA announced the "GAM" brand will evolve to stand for "Great Audit Minds," which better reflects the modern focus for the future of this marquee event.

Additionally, The IIA is collaborating with affiliates to offer regional GAM conferences to their members. The IIA's first regional GAM conference will be hosted by the UAE IIA and take place November 6-8 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

