Northwestern Mutual Earns Fifth Consecutive Perfect Score on National Disability Equality Index

MILWAUKEE, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual announced today that the company earned its fifth consecutive perfect score on the Disability Equality Index (DEI), a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality.

"Fostering an inclusive workplace where everyone feels welcome and supported is core to our culture," said Amy Hanneman, Northwestern Mutual's vice president of diversity and inclusion. "Receiving another perfect score on the Disability Equality Index further exemplifies our efforts to cultivate and celebrate diversity and inclusion across our company, and our commitment to accelerating those efforts is unwavering."

DEI is administered by the American Association of People with Disabilities and Disability:IN, and is a national benchmark to measure corporate disability inclusion practices and identify opportunities for continued improvement. Northwestern Mutual's DEI designation is just the latest in a series of awards the company has earned in recent years for nurturing a community of diversity, equity and inclusion. Those awards include:

Eight consecutive perfect scores on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index (2015-2022)

2023 Black Enterprise 's Best Companies for Diversity

2023 Forbes ' America's Best Large Employers

2022 National Business Inclusion Consortium Top 50 Best-of-the-Best Corporations for Inclusion

Military Friendly Award (2021-2022)

Top 50 Company for Multicultural Women in Leadership (2021)

Seramount's Best Companies for Dads (2021)

Seven ERGs ranked in the Top 25 nationally by the Association of ERGs & Councils (2021)

Diversity Best Practices Top 100 Companies for Diversity (2020)

