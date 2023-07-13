THE RITZ-CARLTON DEBUTS IN FUKUOKA, WEAVING TOGETHER TRADITION AND MODERNITY IN SOUTHERN JAPAN

The Ritz-Carlton, Fukuoka Brings the Iconic Brand's Signature Luxury and Legendary Service to an Asian Gateway City Buzzing with Youthful Energy

HONG KONG, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 31 exceptional hotel brands, today announced the opening of The Ritz-Carlton, Fukuoka on the island of Kyushu in Southern Japan. Rising above Fukuoka, the luxury hotel is situated within the 364 foot 111-meter main tower of Fukuoka Daimyo Garden City, the tallest urban lifestyle complex in the city's core commercial district. The Ritz-Carlton, Fukuoka brings the brand's unparalleled service and contemporary aesthetic to one of Japan's fastest growing cities famous for its thriving start-up scene as well as for its enduring history, traditions, and outstanding culinary culture.

The Ritz-Carlton, Fukuoka brings the brand’s unparalleled service and contemporary aesthetic to one of Japan’s fastest growing cities. (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to celebrate the expansion of The Ritz-Carlton with the opening of the brand's seventh hotel in Japan," said Tina Edmundson, President, Luxury for Marriott International. "Since we first debuted The Ritz-Carlton in Japan in 1997, the brand has been consistently recognized for its legendary luxury and service, beloved by locals and visitors to Japan alike. We are excited to further strengthen our luxury positioning in the country by entering a new and emerging destination such as Fukuoka."

Fukuoka was once a key waypoint of Silk Road trade routes, and today the city remains a major gateway between Japan and the rest of Asia. The destination is famous for its annual festivals, such as the 800-year old Hakata Gion Yamakasa summer festival, designated by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage. Other attractions include its beautiful beaches, natural parks, and historic places such as the 12th-century Shofukuji temple and the Fukuoka Castle ruins. The Ritz-Carlton, Fukuoka is adjacent to Tenjin, the trendy heart of the city, a rising tech hub filled with shops, bars, cafés, and nightlife. The area is 15 minutes by car or public transportation to Hakata Station, Hakata Port or Fukuoka Airport, which links the city to Tokyo.

The Ritz-Carlton, Fukuoka occupies the nine topmost floors in a 25-story glass tower designed by Kume Sekkei of Tokyo. Overseen by Melbourne-based Layan Architects + Designers, the hotel's interior design and art take inspiration from Fukuoka's traditional yarn-dyed silk and kimono weaving craft, called "Hakata-ori". Throughout the spaces, folding screens, sculptures, paintings, and woven textiles by local artisans are intermingled into the overall design narrative. From the hotel, expansive views overlooking the Genkai Sea and surrounding hills form a backdrop that create an exceptional sense of place.

On the 19th to 23rd floors, the hotel features 167 generously sized guestrooms of 50 square meters, including 20 suites that start at nearly 550 square feet. Fukuoka Skyline rooms offer sweeping views of the city, while Park View rooms overlook the greenery of Ohori Park. From Bay View rooms, guests can see the passing ships of Hakata Bay and beyond. The nearly 1,500 square-foot Presidential Suite and the more than 2,000 square-foot Ritz-Carlton Suite each feature a dining room and kitchen for private meals. On the 24th and topmost floor of the hotel, The Ritz-Carlton Club is a private sanctuary for guests staying in club and suite categories. Five culinary presentations are offered daily including breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, hors d'oeuvres, and cordials. With its bar and a private room, The Ritz-Carlton Club offers a convenient venue for business and social gatherings. Live jazz performances are held every Saturday night, and a dedicated concierge service ensures personalized care for guests, from pre-arrival to departure.

The hotel's four restaurants and two bars reflect the vibrant food culture of Fukuoka. Sustainably produced local ingredients are transformed into creative farm-to-sky Western cuisine at Viridis, and three of Japan's finest culinary traditions—kaiseki, sushi, and teppanyaki— are showcased at the stylish Genjyu. The Lobby Lounge & Bar offers a welcoming space to pause for refreshments and light meals throughout the day, and Bay, inspired by the passing ships of Hakata Bay, offers original cocktails along with chargrilled dishes and tapas to enjoy on its terrace with breathtaking views. Diva is a refined yet relaxed café serving light meals, decadent desserts and afternoon tea showcasing the celebrated green teas of Kyushu.

The Ritz-Carlton Spa, located on the 24th floor, features an indoor swimming pool overlooking the bay, a gymnasium with exceptional city views, and both single and double private rooms for indulgent treatments using local ingredients and featuring products from ESPA. The hotel also offers child-friendly amenities and activities from the brand's signature Ritz Kids program, including guided excursions and craft experiences designed around the program's four pillars of nature, exploration, responsibility, and culture to bring the destination alive for young travelers.

Two versatile banquet venues on the third floor of the hotel, the 1,100 square-foot Ritz-Carlton Studio and 3,600 square-foot Ritz-Carlton Ballroom, can be flexibly configured to accommodate breakout sessions, board meetings, and other gatherings. The Ballroom is equipped with a LED screen enabling spectacular film and video presentations. The hotel's Chapel, located on the third floor, unites Western and Japanese influences for wedding ceremonies.

"We are excited to debut The Ritz-Carlton, Fukuoka and our talented team of Ladies and Gentlemen look forward to delighting guests with the brand's legendary care and service," said Radu Cernia, General Manager, The Ritz-Carlton, Fukuoka. "Whether our guests are here to explore the local start-up scene or discover Fukuoka's fascinating culture and cuisine, we look forward to welcoming them to The Ritz-Carlton, Fukuoka and provide them with unforgettable memories."

For more information, visit https://www.ritzcarlton.com/fukuoka and enjoy a video here.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC currently operates more than 110 hotels in 35 countries and territories. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.marriott.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 31 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.