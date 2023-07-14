GO Entrepreneur Showcase, Celebrates Northeast Ohio's Trailblazing Entrepreneurs

CLEVELAND, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- July 12th, 2023, marked a memorable day for the entrepreneurial community of Northeast Ohio at the GO Entrepreneur Showcase, powered by Growth Opps and Citizens™. The event highlighted the innovative businesses reshaping their respective industries while significantly contributing to the community.

This unique platform celebrates extraordinary business leaders transforming their industries while actively enriching their community. From innovative tech solutions to impactful social initiatives, the event showcases a broad spectrum of businesses that are not only thriving but also driving positive change and promoting community well-being. Recognizing the critical role they play in the local economy, the event highlights these business trailblazers, acknowledging their hard work, dedication, and the positive ripple effects of their success.

Congratulations to the recipients of our grant awards:

NexGen Interactive, LLC, founded by Kevin Johnson and David Brown, received the Innovative Business Award for redefining industry norms with creative solutions in automation, EV charging, and digital interaction.

Furahi: A Taste of Home, owned by Esther Ngemba, was honored with the Social Impact Award for fostering cultural diversity and promoting social impact with traditional Congolese cuisine, dining linens, and clothing, and other dedicated initiatives towards the well-being of young girls in Congo, Africa.

The Community Champion Award was bestowed upon NOMS Sports & Spine Physical Therapy, managed by Leon Anderson, for prioritizing community well-being through comprehensive physical therapy.

DorNee' Natural Body Luxuries, owned by Torrian Howell, received the Outstanding Growth Award for setting new standards in sustainable beauty and significant investment in resources for continued growth.

The Rising Star Award was awarded to Phenomenal Foods, established by Veronica Blue, for innovative approaches in the healthy food alternatives industry.

Aircuts & Day Spa, created by Darrell Solomon, received the Best Customer Service Award for superior customer satisfaction and innovative service delivery at Cleveland Hopkins Airport.

The Legacy Builder Award was presented to CarTeCor Management, founded by Sandra & Tommy Farmer, for their outstanding contribution to the home improvement market and building a lasting presence.

Aircuts & Day Spa and CarTeCor Management were particularly celebrated for achieving the top grant awards of $20,000 each.

"Yesterday was an unforgettable testament to the dedication, creativity, and innovative spirit of our entrepreneurial community," said Michael Jeans, CEO of Growth Opps. "Our sincere congratulations to all the awardees. The continued growth, innovation, and success of your companies truly inspire us."

The GO Entrepreneur Showcase, powered by Growth Opps and Citizens™, would not have been possible without the enduring support of our sponsor, Citizens™. Their unwavering commitment to our mission has undoubtedly played a significant role in the success of the event.

Ndeda N. Letson, VP, Regional Community Development Market Manager at Citizens™ and Board Chairwoman for Growth Opps, added, "We are deeply committed to supporting local businesses that strengthen our communities. Our collaboration with Growth Opps is a reflection of this commitment and we look forward to further opportunities to empower local entrepreneurs."

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the families of the awardees, friends, colleagues, and everyone in our network for contributing to the success of the GO Entrepreneur Showcase.

To learn more about Growth Opps or to keep up to date on new developments and activities, please visit www.growthopps.org, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram and subscribe to our channel on YouTube. You may contact us at (216) 462-0600 or info@growthopps.org.

About Growth Opps

At Growth Opportunity Partners ("Growth Opps"), we offer community development capital, services, and solutions to growing small businesses, primarily located in underserved and disadvantaged, low and moderate income (LMI) communities in Ohio. GO Advisory accesses industry expertise and diverse talent to provide the solutions you need to address challenges your company faces. GO Capital is tailored to fund your business model when you need it. Growth Opps established the GO Green Energy Fund which is the country's first African American led Green Bank and the Green Bank for the State of Ohio, which deploys mission-driven capital to support small to large scale commercial, community, and industrial solar project development in Ohio.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation's oldest and largest financial institutions, with $222.3 billion in assets as of March 31, 2023. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a full-service customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,400 ATMs and more than 1,100 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com

