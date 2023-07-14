Unum Group declares quarterly dividend of $0.365 per share of its common stock

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective July 14, 2023, the Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.365 per share on its common stock to be paid August 18, 2023, to stockholders of record as of July 28, 2023.

ABOUT UNUM

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM), an international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families for 175 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support and behavioral health services. In 2022, Unum reported revenues of about $12 billion and paid $8 billion in benefits. The Fortune 500 company is one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies, recognized by Ethisphere®.

