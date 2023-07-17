The Makers of the Planters® Brand Launch Ad Campaign to Spotlight New Trio of Flavored Cashew Varieties

Surrender to the Cashew, a campaign created by BBDO Minneapolis, introduces PLANTERS® flavored cashews to snackers nationwide

AUSTIN, Minn., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planters® flavored cashews are quickly becoming an American snacking staple, available on retail shelves nationwide in a trio of enticing new flavors: rosemary and sea salt, dill pickle, and cinnamon and brown sugar. To spread the word, the Planters® brand team is teaming up with the creative ad agency BBDO Minneapolis on a clever new campaign aimed at Millennial and Gen-Z snackers.

“Cashew Talker” features a character who simply cannot stop professing his adoration of flavored cashews. The Planters® brand teamed up with creative ad agency BBDO Minneapolis to showcase its all-new flavored cashews. (PRNewswire)

The campaign will air three amusing spots, titled: "Cashew Talker," featuring a character who just can't stop professing his love of flavored cashews; "Baby Room Mural," which introduces us to the notion of dill pickle-inspired decorating; and "Carpool Cashew-oke," which comically features the 1980s hit-music classic "Hungry Eyes."

The underlying message of the campaign: Surrender to the Cashew.

"We made Planters® flavored cashews the nut that you'll crave like a chip, so it's a snack that you'll reach for again and again," said Zeeshan Tarique, Planters® senior brand manager. "We know consumers love the satisfying, creamy nature of the cashews. Consumers are looking for bold flavor options to complement the snacks they already love, and we answered that call with a fresh, flavor-forward revamping of one of our most beloved snacking products."

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com and csr.hormelfoods.com.

