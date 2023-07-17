Nutrisystem Everybody Giveaway Winners Lose a Collective Total of Over 700 Pounds

Ten Weight Loss Champions Were Each Awarded a $5,000 Cash Prize

PHILADELPHIA, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrisystem®, a leading provider of health and wellness and weight management solutions, announced the winners of the Nutrisystem Everybody $50,000 Giveaway. 10 weight loss champions from across the United States collectively lost over 700 pounds* and were each awarded a $5,000 cash prize.

"Hearing from our customers and reading about their success on Nutrisystem in our annual giveaway is always an inspiration," said Stephen Mikulak, President of Nutrisystem. "This year was no different. We received hundreds of entries with each one just as motivating as the next, making it extremely difficult to pick just 10 winners. We congratulate everyone, including our winners, on their weight loss and are proud that they chose Nutrisystem as their health and wellness partner."

A panel of qualified Nutrisystem judges selected the following ten winners:

Crystal-Lee T. lost 130 pounds

Michele R. lost 78 pounds

Sarah G. lost 57 pounds

John C. lost 91 pounds

David W. lost 87 pounds

Jason D. lost 75 pounds

Todd M. lost 63 pounds

Micah M. lost 34 pounds

Debra R. lost 35 pounds

Dean R. lost 52 pounds

Crystal-Lee T., who mentions she has struggled with her weight most of her life says, "What made me really focus on living a healthier lifestyle was my kids. The Nutrisystem plan was so easy to follow, the food tastes amazing and I enjoy my meals. It's been a game-changer."

"I wanted to be able to sit on the floor and play Barbies with my daughter, ride bikes with my son, and jump rope and hopscotch without getting so out of breath," continues Crystal-Lee. "I'm now able to play with my kids without getting tired."

For John C., a type 2 diabetes diagnosis was the push he needed to start Nutrisystem. "On Nutrisystem, I've lost 88 pounds so far," says John. "After 20+ years of using a CPAP device every night, I was tired. I have lost so much weight that my sleep is much improved."

Utilizing a high-protein, low glycemic approach that is designed to keep blood sugar levels steady and hunger more in control, Nutrisystem helps individuals lose weight and achieve a new lifestyle. Today, Nutrisystem offers the same great weight loss, now with premium meals, including skillet options, that have up to 30 grams of protein. The program also includes one-on-one coaching and an intuitive app that guides a person through their weight loss journey and holds them accountable to their goals. All plans are delivered to the customer's door.

"Nutrisystem offers a solution for everyone," adds Mikulak. "With plans for women, men, partners and diabetics, Nutrisystem meets the customer wherever they may be on their weight loss journey and provides them with a plan to lose weight and live healthier."

For more information, visit www.nutrisystem.com .

*On Nutrisystem, expect to lose an avg 1-2lbs per week.

About Nutrisystem®

Nutrisystem® is a leading provider of health and wellness and weight loss solutions having helped millions of people lose weight for 50 years. Nutrisystem offers a high protein, low glycemic approach to weight loss designed to help keep blood sugar levels steady and hunger more in control. The Nutrisystem menu includes a combination of ready-to-go and frozen meals including new premium options with up to 30 grams of protein and perfectly portioned restaurant favorites. For more information, go to newsroom.nutrisystem.com.

Nutrisystem Brings Innovative Products to Market This Spring (PRNewsFoto/Nutrisystem, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nutrisystem, Inc.