Schulte Roth & Zabel Strengthens SEC Enforcement Practice With Addition of John Nowak

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schulte Roth & Zabel is proud to announce the addition of John Nowak as a partner in the Litigation Group in New York.

John has a robust enforcement practice, representing private equity funds, hedge funds, broker-dealers, corporations, boards of directors, principals and executives in internal investigations, government inquiries and litigation. He also provides advice to investment advisers related to trading and compliance issues and insider trading.

John also has unique experience as a supervisor with the government, having served as the Deputy Chief of the Business and Securities Fraud Section of the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York and as a Branch Chief in the Enforcement Division of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

"John's excellent reputation and success in private practice and his supervisory experience at the SEC and DOJ will provide immediate benefits to our clients considering the uptick in SEC enforcement activity and rulemaking with respect to private capital," said Craig Warkol, co-chair of Schulte's Litigation Group. "We continue to build a best-in-class practice that can represent and protect the interests of our clients in the full range of disputes in which they may become involved."

"This is a significant opportunity to further strengthen our enforcement practice in support of our clients," said David Efron, co-managing partner of Schulte. "This expansion is particularly critical in light of the government's increasing scrutiny of the private capital industry and our clients' need for exceptional, practical and commercial representation. John's talent and experience are a great addition and align perfectly with those trends."

John's significant representations have included a vast array of issues that include insider trading, best execution, accounting fraud, PIPE financings, breaches of fiduciary duties, adviser conflicts of interest, market making and trading inquiries, and other disclosure cases. He also has significant trial and appellate experience.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Schulte's industry-leading enforcement team," said John. "The firm's roster of private capital clients, its client-first mindset and its collaborative approach to representing the industry provide an optimal platform from which to expand."

John graduated from the College of the Holy Cross with a B.A. in Mathematics and obtained his J.D. from the University of Richmond School of Law.

In addition to Julia Beskin, Tim Gilman and Chris Gerson in Schulte's Litigation Group, John is the latest new partner to join the firm. Other recent additions include Dan Roman (Tax), Martin Schmelkin (Employment & Employee Benefits) and Allison Scher Bernbach (Investment Management).

About Schulte Roth + Zabel

With a firm focus on private capital, Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP (srz.com) is comprised of legal advisers and commercial problem-solvers who combine exceptional experience, industry insight, integrated intelligence and commercial creativity to help clients raise and invest assets and protect and expand their businesses. The firm has offices in New York, Washington, DC and London, and advises clients on investment management, corporate and transactional matters, and provides counsel on securities regulatory compliance, enforcement and investigative issues. Schulte's practices include: antitrust; bank regulatory; bankruptcy & creditors' rights litigation; blockchain technology & digital assets; broker-dealer regulatory & enforcement; business reorganization; complex commercial litigation; cybersecurity & data privacy; distressed debt & claims trading; distressed investing; education law; employment & employee benefits; energy; environmental; estate planning; estate & trust administration; environmental, social and governance (ESG); family law; finance & derivatives; financial institutions; hedge funds; insurance; intellectual property, sourcing & technology; investment management; litigation; litigation finance; mergers & acquisitions; nonprofits; philanthropic planning; PIPEs; private credit, distressed investing & direct lending; private equity; real estate; real estate capital markets & REITs; real estate litigation; regulated funds; regulatory & compliance; securities & capital markets; securities enforcement; securities litigation; securitization; shareholder activism; structured finance & derivatives; tax; trading agreements; and white collar defense & government investigations.

Contacts:

Stanton

Mike Goodwin

mgoodwin@stantonprm.com

+1 646.502.3595

Schulte Roth + Zabel

Josh Epstein

josh.epstein@srz.com

+1 212.610.7539

View original content:

SOURCE Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP