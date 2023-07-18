BioIVT Acquires PrecisionMed, a Leading Global Provider of Biospecimens for Neurology and Oncology Research

PrecisionMed developed and manages the largest, private, global repository of longitudinally collected human cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) samples for scientific research

WESTBURY, N.Y., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioIVT, a global research partner and biospecimen solutions provider for drug and diagnostic development, announced today that it has acquired PrecisionMed, LLC, a leading supplier of high-quality human biological material for genetics, drug discovery, and biomarker research and in vitro diagnostics.

Based in Carlsbad, CA, PrecisionMed has been collecting biospecimens for neurology and oncology research for more than 27 years, and it has the largest private, global repository of longitudinally collected human CSF for scientific research. Its collection contains both normal and diseased CSF samples together with other matched biofluids, such as plasma, sera, and whole blood.

"We are thrilled to announce BioIVT's acquisition of PrecisionMed. Our vision is to lead the biospecimen industry through expertise and innovation and our acquisition of PrecisionMed pushes us even closer to this goal. We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead as we expand our supply network and inventory and strengthen our capacity to meet the increasing customer demand for CSF and liquid biopsy products. Together, we will drive even greater value for our customers and further our mission of enabling smarter science," said BioIVT Chief Executive Officer Richard Haigh, PhD.

"The vision at PrecisionMed has always been centered around positively impacting patients' lives through fueling innovation and scientific discovery. We have long viewed BioIVT as the gold standard in our industry with the track record and global reach to back that up. This partnership magnifies our collective ability to reach the research community and impact patient lives. We are proud to pair our talent and resources with the world-class team at BioIVT," said PrecisionMed CEO Eric Leach.

PrecisionMed's regulatory-compliant and privacy-protected biorepository contains more than 170,000 samples of CSF, whole blood, serum, plasma, PBMCs, and urine collected under Institutional Review Board-approved clinical protocols. This extensive collection of high-quality, well annotated biospecimens was amassed from PrecisionMed's sizable network of donors and collection sites. Each biospecimen includes detailed clinical data, such as the donor's diagnosis, demographics, family medical histories, treatment responses, and disease progression.

Underscoring the value of its contributions, PrecisionMed has received more than 120 citations in scientific journals and its collections have been part of U.S. NIH grants and have formed the basis of U.S. FDA submissions and subsequent U.S. FDA clearance for diagnostics.

Looking ahead, PrecisionMed will continue to operate out of its current headquarters and maintain its existing network of donor and collection sites. Financial details about this transaction were not disclosed.

About PrecisionMed, LLC.

PrecisionMed is a leading supplier of high-quality human biological material for research, and it is the largest private global source of longitudinally collected human cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) from living normal controls and diseased populations. Since 1996, its accurately annotated human biological samples have been utilized by more than 600 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic research organizations worldwide. For more information, please visit www.precisionmed.com.

About BioIVT

BioIVT enables smarter science and accelerates medical breakthroughs by delivering high-quality personalized biospecimen solutions and research services to the life science and diagnostic industries. Recognized as an industry leader, BioIVT specializes in control and disease state samples including human and animal tissues or preparations, ADME-Tox products and research services, cell and gene therapy products, blood, and other biofluids. By combining technical expertise and exceptional customer service with unmatched access to biological specimens, BioIVT serves the research community as a trusted partner in ELEVATING SCIENCE®. For more information, please visit www.bioivt.com or follow the company on Twitter @BioIVT.

