Daily Harvest Expands Its Footprint in Retail Stores Across America

Daily Harvest will make nourishing food made from fruits and vegetables more accessible

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daily Harvest , the company on a mission to make it easy to eat more sustainably-grown fruits and vegetables, today announced its collaboration with Kroger to bring Daily Harvest favorites to customers nationwide at more than 1,100 grocery locations across the country.

Starting in July, Daily Harvest will be in the freezer aisle at select Kroger Family of Companies stores, including Kroger, Dillons, Fry's, Fred Meyer, QFC, Ralphs, Smith's, and Harris Teeter. Daily Harvest will be fully available in 1,100+ retail locations by August 13th.

Kroger was a natural collaborator for Daily Harvest to increase the access and availability of its community-favorite Flatbreads, Smoothies and Harvest Bowls beyond an online community. Now, customers can easily purchase Daily Harvest during their weekly shopping trips, stocking their freezers with nourishing foods and incorporating more fruits and vegetables into their daily routines.

"Our mission has always been to take care of food, so food can take care of you. We all know fruits and vegetables are good for us, but in reality they are hard to incorporate into our daily routine," said Rachel Drori, Founder and CEO of Daily Harvest. "It's even harder to make sure they're grown in the most nourishing way possible. Launching as a direct-to-consumer brand helped us build recognition as a brand with a steadfast mission; and expanding beyond our online community will allow us to make that much larger of an impact."

Drori continued, "At a young age we're taught to eat our fruits and veggies. As adults, we read the studies showing that getting five servings a day reduces the risk of chronic diseases, decreases inflammation in the body, promotes gut health, supports a strong immune system and improves mental health. Yet, life gets in the way and we find it hard to actually do it. That's why I started Daily Harvest. To remove the friction between our intent to make better choices and our actions. I'm excited to meet even more of our community in Kroger stores throughout the country with our craveable quick-to-prep food, made with whole fruits and vegetables you can see."

Daily Harvest's commitment to nutrition, biodiversity, and regenerative agriculture ensures fewer chemicals, healthier soil, less carbon and healthier humans. At all Kroger locations where Daily Harvest is available, shoppers will find a QR code prompting a $5 donation that Daily Harvest will make on the shopper's behalf to further help farmers transition and scale organic operations through our partnership with American Farmland Trust (AFT) and California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF).

Daily Harvest is committed to helping consumers easily and conveniently eat more fruits and vegetables with every meal.Our food available in-store includes:

For a more detailed overview of where Daily Harvest will be available, you can visit: https://www.daily-harvest.com/where-to-find

About Daily Harvest

At Daily Harvest, we take care of food so food can take care of you. We make chef-crafted food built on sustainably-sourced fruits and vegetables, with no artificial ingredients or artificial preservatives — just real fruits, vegetables, grains and legumes grown by real people. Launched in 2016 by Founder and CEO Rachel Drori, Daily Harvest removes the friction between the intent of eating more nourishing food and the action of making it a daily habit by making food quick-to-prep and easy to stock. They also work with farmers to support regenerative and sustainable farming practices that regenerate the soil and preserve biodiverse ecosystems to ensure the intended benefits of eating thoughtfully grown food are realized. For more information, visit dailyharvest.com. Daily Harvest, the Daily Harvest logo, and "We take care of food, so food can take care of you" are trademarks of Daily Harvest, Inc

