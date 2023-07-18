eVideon Demonstrates Commitment to Cybersecurity with Receipt of Prestigious ISO 27001 Certification

The Vibe Health smart room platform meets internationally recognized information security requirements

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eVideon, the leader in hospital smart room technology and digital workflow solutions and developer of Vibe Health, announces receipt of ISO 27001 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS). ISO 27001 is a globally recognized standard for ISMS, which prioritizes safeguarding three major principles of information—confidentiality, information integrity and availability of data.

"eVideon's ISO 27001 certification demonstrates our commitment to protecting our clients' data and IT systems from the many great risks that are all too prevalent today," said Jeff Fallon, chairman and CEO of eVideon. "This certification is an indispensable resource to maintain and improve a company's information security management system in ways that allow our customers to entrust us with their data."

To achieve an ISO 27001 certification, BSI, a third-party auditor accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) – American Society for Quality (ASQ) National Accreditation Board (ANAB), performed an audit on eVideon's IT security policies to prove eVideon has reviewed risks and established processes to address threats in a comprehensive manner. To pass the audit, eVideon's IT security platform demonstrated that its security measures and countermeasures protect sensitive company and customer information from being compromised.

"At eVideon we are passionate about creating innovative solutions to improve the lives of clinicians and patients. However, successful implementation of these solutions requires a commitment to data security," said Scott King, chief technology officer for eVideon. "Obtaining an ISO 27001 certification is part of our mission to remain in alignment with the highest security standards."

Becoming ISO 27001 certified is a testament to eVideon's commitment to protecting the privacy and integrity of customer data. Because the threat of cybersecurity attacks is particularly prevalent in the healthcare industry, gaining this certification is a significant step in eVideon's ongoing initiative to protect data security.

For more information on the ISO 27001 certification, visit the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) website here.

About eVideon

eVideon is the leader in hospital smart room technology and digital workflow solutions. Our Vibe Health smart room platform automates clinical workflow, enhances communication, and transforms the care environment into a highly personalized and interactive experience with our in-room Smart TV, digital whiteboard, digital door sign, and bedside tablet solutions. The platform integrates with the hospital's EMR and other installed technologies to ensure accurate, real-time information is always accessible to patients, families, and the care team. Using automation, Vibe Health creates clinical efficiency by relieving nurses of non-clinical responsibilities and enabling clinicians to spend more time at the bedside. We are reimagining the human experience in healthcare by delivering the digital patient room of the future today.

About the International Organization for Standardization (ISO)

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is an independent, non-governmental, international body that develops standards to ensure the quality, safety, and efficiency of products, services, and systems. With 24,375 standards and 167 countries represented, it is a hallmark of excellence and innovation for those who carry its certification.

