Magellan Jets Makes Strategic Leadership Investment to Deliver Best-in-Class Customer Experience

BOSTON, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan Jets announced today the hiring of four key executives as part of its ongoing commitment to be the industry leading portfolio of private aviation solutions. With over 100 years of combined experience, the new executives will drive the company's continued focus on delivering outstanding customer service, elevated product & loyalty offerings, and experience-enhancing private aviation technologies. The new leadership hires include Matthew Harris, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer; Josh Lesnick, Chief Commercial Officer; Terrance Truta, Chief Technology Officer; and Todd Goldstein, Vice President of Sports & Entertainment Aviation Sales.

"With our strong and stable foundation, these highly regarded executives will put us in a truly unique position."-Tivnan

"We're thrilled to bring Matthew, Josh, Terry, and Todd aboard to grow and scale our company in exciting new ways," said Magellan Jets CEO and founder Joshua Hebert. "These exciting additions to the Magellan family bring a wealth of aviation and luxury hospitality experience that will help us expand and improve on all facets of our clients' experience."

Magellan Jets President Anthony Tivnan added, "The private aviation market is going through major shifts and changes. With our strong and stable foundation, these highly regarded executives will put us in a truly unique position to differentiate our services and deliver consistency and superior value to our customers across all their aviation needs."

Matthew Harris, Executive VP, Chief Operating Officer

Matthew Harris, a well-respected industry veteran, will be responsible for all aspects of the Magellan customer and team member experience, daily service operations, and customer retention. He will also ensure the continued delivery of Magellan's extensive industry-leading safety protocols across all product lines.

Prior to joining the company, Harris served as Executive Vice President of NetJets, where he led owner and employee service delivery for 14 years to more than 5,000 corporate and high net worth customers and private jet owners. Harris has also served as Chief Operating Officer of Milestone Aviation Group, the world's largest civilian helicopter fleet and leasing business.

Josh Lesnick, Chief Commercial Officer

Josh Lesnick joins Magellan Jets as its Chief Commercial Officer, overseeing all sales, marketing, customer loyalty/rewards, and partnership initiatives. With over 30 years of luxury hospitality experience, he previously served as President of Collective Retreats-an experiential outdoor hospitality company, CEO of Associated Luxury Hotels, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer of Wyndham Hotels Group, and head of global customer loyalty and North America marketing for Starwood Hotels & Resorts.

Lesnick has also led the design and roll-out of multiple award-winning customer loyalty and rewards programs, including Starwood Preferred Guest, Wyndham Rewards, Hyatt Gold Passport and Audience Rewards-The Official Rewards programs of Broadway and the Arts.

Terrence Truta, Chief Technology Officer

Terrence Truta will be joining Magellan Jets in September as its Chief Technology Officer. With over 25 years of technology, product management and systems architecture experience, Terrence will be responsible for enhancing the Magellan guest journey and service delivery experience through the company's strategic technology investments and new platforms.

Truta most recently served as SVP of Product Management and CTO of Wheels Up. Earlier in his career, he was the Chief Technology Officer of Marquis Jet Partners (acquired by NetJets in 2010) and Development Manager for WebMD Health Corporation.

Todd Goldstein, VP of Aviation Solutions, Head of Sports & Entertainment

Todd Goldstein comes to Magellan Jets with over two decades of experience in the Private Aviation industry. As the company looks to expand into new growth markets, Todd will focus on building Magellan's Sports & Entertainment presence and expand its corporate account base.

Prior to taking on his role at Magellan, Todd spent 18 years at MarquisJet/NetJets, where he started and ran their professional golf program and was the Senior Sales Executive in the NY Metro area.

About Magellan Jets

Magellan Jets is a Boston-based private aviation solutions provider built on a commitment to three core values: Lead with Safety, Care Deeply, and Create Amazing. Founded in 2008, Magellan Jets' innovative model offers Aircraft Sales & Management, Jet Card Ownership, Membership, and On-Demand Charter services, all designed to provide the freedom and exceptional personalized service that private travelers demand. Magellan and its FAA-certificated Flight Support Department ensure every detail is tailored to exceed guests' expectations. Safety, security, privacy, and an uncompromising commitment to excellence in hospitality combine with the most heavily audited and thoroughly vetted network of aircraft in the world to let travelers experience private aviation the way it is meant to be—purely private.

