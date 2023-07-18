ThermaForce Platform Includes Combi Boilers, Boilers and Tankless Water Heaters for a Whole Home Heating Solution

ATLANTA, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rheem®, a leading global manufacturer of water heating and HVACR products, announces the launch of ThermaForce™, a platform of super high efficiency condensing gas water heaters and boilers for the residential market. Comprised of combi boilers, boilers and tankless water heaters, ThermaForce can provide hot water for hydronic space heating applications including radiant floors, baseboards and hydronic air handlers as well as domestic hot water for sinks, showers, washing machines and more.

Rheem® enters residential boiler market with new ThermaForce™ Super High Efficiency Condensing Platform. (PRNewswire)

"The Rheem ThermaForce platform offers a whole home heating solution that is simple, reliable and provides super high efficiency," said Eric Ashley, product development manager, Rheem. "Additionally, the platform includes game-changing features for multiple installation scenarios."

With universal shared platform parts including the illuminated touchscreen control panel and exhaust and moveable combustion air intake venting, ThermaForce products were engineered for easy diagnostics, ultimate serviceability and flexible, uncomplicated installation. In addition, ThermaForce's unmatched streamlined design, with as few as four or five moving parts on each unit, simplifies servicing.

The platform is designed to meet the most demanding space heating and domestic hot water needs with an industry-first wireless cascading capability. Up to eight ThermaForce units (combi boilers, boilers, or tankless water heaters) can be cascaded in multiple configurations without the need for proprietary communication cables or Wi-Fi connectivity. The US market exclusive condensing combi to combi cascading for domestic hot water and space heating improves system efficiency and individual unit life.

At the heart of each ThermaForce product is a patented labyrinth heat exchanger with integrated copper waterways that ensures maximum heat transfer with minimal heat loss. The super high efficiency condensing combi boiler and boiler are ENERGY STAR® certified (up to 96% AFUE) and the tankless gas water heater, at 0.90 EUF, will reduce energy use up to 32% compared to a standard 50-gallon gas tank. The entire platform is high-altitude compliant and the tankless water heaters are manufactured to withstand extreme hard water environments.

The Rheem ThermaForce super high efficiency platform is available beginning July 18, 2023, to the following U.S. markets: Northeast (Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts), Great Lakes/Midwest (Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska), Mountain (Idaho, Utah, Colorado), and Pacific Northwest (Washington, Oregon). For more information, visit www.Rheem.com/ThermaForce.

About Rheem

Founded in 1925, Rheem Manufacturing is a global leader committed to delivering innovations that save energy and support a more sustainable future. With products available in more than 80 countries, Rheem is America's #1 water-heating brand and the only manufacturer in the world that produces heating, cooling, water heating, pool & spa heating, and commercial refrigeration products. The company's portfolio of premium brands include Rheem®, Intergas®, Friedrich, Raypak®, Ruud®, Eemax®, Richmond®, IBC™, Splendid®, Solahart® EverHot™ and MHG Group as well as Russell®, Witt®, ColdZone® and Kramer®, which are part of the Heat Transfer Products Group (HTPG®) division.

