Truckstop Acquires FreightFriend to Deliver Intelligent, Relationship-first Freight Matching

BOISE, Idaho, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truckstop today announced it has acquired the FreightFriend℠ cloud-based capacity and freight management solution that harnesses the power of AI to manage relationships, find capacity and match freight with greater efficiency.

Truckstop Group LLC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Truckstop Group LLC) (PRNewswire)

Truckstop's acquisition of the FreightFriend platform extends the Company's leadership in matching high-quality freight with high-quality carriers. The FreightFriend platform is industry-leading technology that enables carriers and brokers to manage their business relationships, reduce friction and improve outcomes of freight matching activities.

"At Truckstop, we continue to invest in our industry-leading freight marketplace and compliance management offerings. Our solutions reduce friction and increase trust in the market while driving greater efficiencies and higher profits for both brokers and carriers," said Kendra Tucker, chief executive officer, Truckstop. "With the acquisition of RMIS, and now the FreightFriend solution, we will further enable our customers to build and foster relationships that support the growth of their businesses."

Together, Truckstop™ and the FreightFriend technology deliver a breakthrough solution that maximizes in-network and out-of-network relationships. In one centralized experience, brokers and carriers can manage and grow their networks, promote loads and trucks, receive intelligent matches and digitally book freight.

"Relationships and trust are at the heart of moving freight efficiently, safely and profitably," said Noam Frankel, founder and chief executive officer, FreightFriend. "We are thrilled to continue our mission of building trust and transparency in the freight market; the combination of the Truckstop and FreightFriend solutions will be a powerful tool for brokers and carriers alike to match freight, service their clients effectively and build a profitable business."

About Truckstop

Truckstop is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers, and shippers, empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions for the entire freight lifecycle to increase efficiency, automate processes, and accelerate growth. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop provides the customer service as well as scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how Truckstop is helping move the freight community forward, visit https://truckstop.com.

About FreightFriend

FreightFriend is a cloud-based truckload procurement solution that harnesses the power of AI to find capacity and match freight. The software solutions include a carrier relationship management (CRM) platform, freight matching and a relationship-based marketplace, and predictive new carrier discovery.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Truckstop Group LLC