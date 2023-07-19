Sweaty Betty Transforms Retail Experience with NewStore Mobile-First Omnichannel Platform

The NewStore mobile point-of-sale now powers retail operations for the UK-based women's activewear and lifestyle brand

BOSTON, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewStore , a modular, mobile-first omnichannel cloud platform for retail brands worldwide, today announced Sweaty Betty has rolled out its mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) in 73 stores across the UK & Ireland. By replacing its legacy POS with NewStore, the London-based brand now runs its retail operations entirely on iPhone, laying the groundwork for the company's omnichannel transformation.

(PRNewsfoto/NewStore, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Sweaty Betty's decision to implement NewStore underscores its commitment to innovation and customer-centricity

"Sweaty Betty has quickly grown from a small London boutique to an international business. During this process, we recognized the importance of providing a seamless and scalable omnichannel experience for our customers and store colleagues," said Simon Pakenham-Walsh, Chief Technology Officer, Sweaty Betty. "We selected NewStore because its platform does not carry the complex technical debt of the industry's legacy solutions, and the company's vision aligns perfectly with our strategy, which includes having an extensible, modern, and API-first technology stack."

For 25 years, Sweaty Betty has been on a mission to empower women through fitness and beyond. The brand is known for its range of high-quality apparel and accessories designed for performance and style. Its products are sold in-store, online, and through the brand's various wholesale partners. With NewStore, Sweaty Betty has unified its direct offline and online channels, improving the customer experience and driving operational efficiency.

"The NewStore platform has had a tremendous impact on our day-to-day operations. Not only were we able to implement the technology quickly, but it has also reduced the operational workload of our store and support office teams by 75 percent," added Jessica Coleman, Omnichannel Product Owner, Sweaty Betty. "NewStore has given autonomy back to our employees, enabling them to provide exceptional service and enhance the overall customer experience."

Sweaty Betty has seen other benefits from the NewStore deployment as well, including enhanced mobility, leading to more personalized, high-touch customer interactions. Additionally, the NewStore mPOS empowers store associates to swiftly assist customers during peak shopping hours, shortening wait times and optimizing the checkout experience. The intuitive user interface of the NewStore platform has also streamlined the refund process. Last but not least, NewStore has simplified the training and onboarding process for store associates, ensuring they are well-equipped to deliver value for both the brand and its shoppers as quickly as possible.

"Sweaty Betty's decision to implement NewStore underscores its commitment to innovation and customer-centricity. It is also a testament to our platform's ease of use and scalability," said Stephan Schambach, Founder and CEO, NewStore. "By embracing a mobile-first omnichannel strategy, Sweaty Betty is setting the standard for DTC brands in the activewear space, and we will continue to play a pivotal role in the company's transformation."

Now that all of Sweaty Betty's store locations are live on the NewStore platform, both organizations will further improve how customers interact with the brand. In the next few months, the company will start rolling out additional omnichannel features that allow employees to better guide shoppers and create more meaningful relationships.

For more information on how NewStore has accelerated Sweaty Betty's omnichannel journey, read the full case study here: https://www.newstore.com/resource/sweaty-betty-case-study/

About Sweaty Betty

Leading global activewear and lifestyle brand Sweaty Betty has been on a mission to empower women through fitness and beyond since 1998. The brand's loyal, fast-growing and global community of active women has female empowerment and inclusivity at its core. Famous for bum-sculpting leggings and innovative prints, Sweaty Betty combines fitness and style with technical, high-performance fabrics and responsibly sourced materials. Based in London, the design team create multi-sport, beautiful and technical clothes that flatter a woman's body, giving her the confidence to take on the world.

In addition to its website which services customers globally, Sweaty Betty has shops in the UK and Asia, in addition to being in Selfridges, Harrods and shop-in-shops in Nordstrom stores across North America. The brand's products can also be found at leading retailers all over the world.

For more information, please visit www.sweatybetty.com . Sweaty Betty is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW).

About NewStore

NewStore provides Omnichannel-as-a-Service for retail brands worldwide that want to accelerate their digital transformation. Built with MACH principles, NewStore allows brands to easily deliver amazing shopping experiences that store associates and consumers love. Its mobile-first, modular cloud platform includes POS, order management, clienteling, inventory, and native consumer apps. NewStore customers such as Burton, Faherty Brand, G-Star RAW, Marine Layer, Roots Canada, Scotch & Soda, UNTUCKit, and Vince benefit from the most complete, global omnichannel retail solution available — now supercharged with Tap to Pay on iPhone. The company is backed by General Catalyst, Activant Capital, and Salesforce Ventures. Learn more at www.newstore.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NewStore, Inc.