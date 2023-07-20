Bizzabo Introduces New Generation of SmartBadges™ for Events

Event Experience category leader also launches standalone Klik option for B2B conferences

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizzabo , the Event Experience Operating System (OS), today announced two significant updates to Klik Experiential, its wearable event technology for B2B conferences and flagship events. The company is releasing The Edge, its sleekest, most environmentally friendly SmartBadge™ yet, and introducing Klik à la Carte, a new standalone option for event professionals.

Customization and flexibility are key, and The Edge delivers that while continuing to improve the attendee experience.

Building upon the success of its original SmartBadge, The Edge is a new lightweight, versatile badge with built-in wearable technology that offers enhanced event branding opportunities with unparalleled data collection, engagement, and networking opportunities.

One of the most noticeable upgrades is in the badge itself. The original SmartBadge featured a sleeve design with wearable tech on the front of the badge. The Edge is die-cut and made out of ABS plastic, which is more durable and environmentally friendly.

The wearable hardware device has been moved to the back of The Edge badge, leaving a small pill-shaped cutout on the front that glows with every interaction. This gives event organizers more space for unique branding on the front and back of the badge. In addition, The Edge design makes it easier to refurbish the wearable tech, improving overall sustainability.

"The Edge is a true next-generation SmartBadge — one we built based on feedback from our customers and their event-goers," said Bizzabo CEO and Co-founder Eran Ben-Shushan. "Customization and flexibility are key, and The Edge delivers that while continuing to improve the attendee experience and capturing rich, real-time behavioral insights."

Klik à la Carte expands wearable technology compatibility to any registration system

Klik Experiential delivers a next-level, data-rich experience for attendees, sponsors, and organizers alike. Klik has powered flagship events for some of the world's most recognizable brands, including Adobe, Shopify, Forbes, PwC, and Deloitte.

Tens of thousands of conference attendees worldwide have worn Klik SmartBadges since their launch in 2022. Klik has powered nearly 1 million contact exchanges and facilitated 65,000 digital content downloads at events.

With the launch of Klik à la Carte, Bizzabo introduces new interoperability to its Kilk SmartBadges, the Klik Exhibitor App, and the Klik Analytics Dashboard, enabling event organizers to incorporate them into their in-person conferences.

"Now more than ever, our mandate is to empower our customers to design better, more intentional in-person event experiences that foster community and drive business outcomes," said Bizzabo CMO and Co-founder Alon Alroy. "This is why we're launching Klik à la Carte — to make this cutting-edge technology more accessible to event organizers and agencies alike."

Klik à la Carte can be purchased separately or as part of Bizzabo's Event Experience OS . It can be integrated into any event registration system, with full support from Bizzabo's team of onsite experts.

For more information about how Klik delivers real-time behavioral data, instant lead capture, and a delightful experience, visit www.bizzabo.com/product/klik-smart-event-badges .

About Bizzabo:

Bizzabo powers immersive in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences. The Bizzabo Event Experience OS is a data-rich open platform that allows Event Experience Leaders to manage events, engage audiences, activate communities, and deliver powerful business outcomes — while keeping attendee data private and secure. Bizzabo powers the events of world-leading brands — from Fortune 100 enterprise organizations and financial institutions to creative agencies and scaling tech companies. Bizzabo was founded in 2011 by Boaz Katz, Alon Alroy, and Eran Ben-Shushan, and is headquartered in New York and Tel Aviv.

