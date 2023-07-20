Creyon Bio Expands Senior Leadership Team with Two Appointments

Company Announces Chief Operating Officer & General Counsel Jason Ferrone, JD,

and Chief Financial Officer Robert Muir

SAN DIEGO and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creyon Bio , Inc. ("Creyon Bio"), a drug development company engineering Oligonucleotide-Based Medicines (OBMs) to develop novel gene-centric medicines faster and at lower cost for rare and common diseases, today announced that Jason Ferrone, JD, and Robert Muir have joined the executive leadership team. Mr. Ferrone has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel, and Mr. Muir has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer.

"Creyon is increasing the probability of development success by engineering OBM drugs for safety and efficacy," said Chris Hart, Ph.D., Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and President of Creyon Bio. "Strategic expansion of the executive leadership of Creyon will support efforts to clinically validate our platform as the first OBMs engineered by Creyon advance toward clinical trials."

Hart added, "Jason is a seasoned industry leader, with deep and diverse experience across all aspects of drug development, and Robert brings tremendous knowledge and experience in financial and management strategy and investor engagement. This expansion of our uniquely un-siloed team will serve us well as we continue to build out key functions to advance our vision of creating a radical abundance of novel precision medicines, whether for diseases affecting millions of people or for diseases affecting hundreds or even just a few people."

As COO and General Counsel, Jason will leverage his distinctive combination of leadership and experience across drug discovery and development. Prior to joining Creyon Bio, he co-founded Intrinsic Medicine, serving as its President and Chief Operating Officer, where he continues to hold a position on its board of directors. Prior to Intrinsic, Jason held leadership positions in Regulatory Affairs, Corporate Development and Patents, and provided intellectual property, regulatory and business strategy consulting services to early-stage private and public drug discovery and development companies. Jason earned his JD cum laude from Suffolk University Law School with an Intellectual Property Concentration. He is a registered patent attorney, licensed to practice law in Massachusetts, and is presently pursuing authorization to practice in California. Prior to law school, Jason was a research medicinal chemist, earning an MA in Chemistry from San Diego State University.

As CFO, Robert joins Creyon with more than two decades of deep experience across a variety of areas including corporate management, financial strategy, valuation, and investor engagement. He has served in multiple team leader roles, including his most recent role on the New York management team as Director of Equity Research at Berenberg. Prior to this, Robert served as a successful senior analyst at Berenberg and at Morgan Stanley in London. He began his career as a management consultant with PwC, where he was engaged in corporate strategy and due diligence, the latter for private equity clients. A CFA charter holder, Robert holds an MA and MSci in Natural Sciences from the University of Cambridge.

About Creyon Bio, Inc.

Creyon Bio is a pre-clinical stage drug development company developing better precision medicines faster and at lower cost through molecular engineering of Oligonucleotide-Based Medicines (OBMs). This includes ASOs, siRNAs, guide RNAs, RNA editing guides, mRNAs, and aptamers. Creyon has built the most informative dataset and the best tools ever assembled to learn the engineering rules for OBMs, replacing trial-and-error screening with engineering and validation to identify safe and efficacious OBMs. To learn more, visit creyonbio.com .

