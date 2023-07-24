Aethlon Medical Signs Collaboration Agreement with 34 Lives to Evaluate the Ability of the Hemopurifier® to Expand the Utility of Unused, Donated Kidneys for Transplant

Proof-of-Concept Studies to Support the Use of the Hemopurifier in the Ex Vivo Organ Perfusion Circuit

SAN DIEGO, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD), a medical therapeutic company focused on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases, today announced that it has signed a Collaboration Agreement with 34 Lives, PBC, to investigate the use of Aethlon's proprietary Hemopurifier® technology and 34 Lives' organ evaluation and preservation system, with the goal of increasing the supply of useable donated kidneys for human transplant. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"The signing of the research collaboration with 34 Lives, on the heels of our recent announcement of our interest in the organ transplant market, is a testament to Aethlon's belief that the Hemopurifier technology can potentially help expand the pool for donated kidneys available for transplant," stated Charles J. Fisher, Jr., M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Aethlon Medical. "The aim of the proof-of-concept studies, to be conducted under this Agreement, is to gather compelling data to support the use of our technology in the ex vivo organ preservation system and to confirm its ability to remove harmful viruses and exosomes with injurious cargo from recovered donor organs. Aethlon has previously demonstrated the removal of multiple viruses and exosomes in vitro, utilizing a miniature version of the Hemopurifier. This process may reduce complications following transplantation of the recovered organ, including viral infection, delayed graft function and rejection by the transplant recipient. We look forward to working with 34 Lives with the goal of preserving the viability of kidneys, with the ultimate goal of saving lives." Chris Jaynes, Chief Executive Officer of 34 Lives added, "The combination of the Aethlon Hemopurifier with the 34 Lives' organ preservation system may also help rescue a large percentage of the donor kidneys annually recovered for transplantation that go unused, putting them back into the donor pool with the hope of eliminating the patient waitlist for these organs."

According to Precedence Research, the global transplantation market size is projected to hit around $33.7 billion by 2032, up from an estimated $15.1 billion in 2022, driven largely by increasing rates of organ failure and demand for novel tissue transplantation products. Additionally, according to 34 Lives, in 2022, approximately 115,000 patients in the U.S. were awaiting organ transplants. Of these, 96,000 were waiting for a kidney, facing an average wait time of six years, while more than 7,800 kidneys which were recovered for transplant, were left unused.

About 34 Lives, PBC

34 Lives is a Public Benefit Corporation, which is a company that prioritizes societal benefits over profits. 34 Lives is committed to saving and dramatically improving the lives of more than 120,000 individuals waiting for lifesaving organ transplants, 84% of whom are waiting for kidneys. 34 Lives' innovative processes and services are intended to extend the safe preservation times to the thousands of unused kidneys each year, saving lives that would otherwise be lost on the waitlist.

About Aethlon and the Hemopurifier®

Aethlon Medical is a medical therapeutic company focused on developing the Hemopurifier, a clinical stage immunotherapeutic device which is designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. In human studies, the Hemopurifier has demonstrated the removal of life-threatening viruses and harmful exosomes from blood utilizing its proprietary lectin-based technology. This action has potential applications in cancer, where exosomes may promote immune suppression and metastasis, and in life-threatening infectious diseases.

The Hemopurifier is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) designated Breakthrough Device indicated for the treatment of individuals with advanced or metastatic cancer who are either unresponsive to or intolerant of standard of care therapy, and with cancer types in which exosomes have been shown to participate in the development or severity of the disease. The Hemopurifier also holds an FDA Breakthrough Device designation and an open Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application related to the treatment of life-threatening viruses that are not addressed with approved therapies.

