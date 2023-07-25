HumanN Announces New Designation as #1 Doctor Recommended Beet Brand for Heart Health Support

AUSTIN, Texas, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HumanN , an industry leader in functional food and nutritional supplements for human health is proud to announce its latest recognition for the SuperBeets® product line as the #1 Doctor Recommended Beet Brand for Cardiovascular Health Support. With a commitment to delivering high-quality and science-backed innovations, HumanN continues to revolutionize the health & wellness industry by providing plant-based products that doctors and patients can trust.

According to a leading independent survey conducted by IQVIA ProVoice Survey this year, SuperBeets® is not only the #1 doctor recommended beet brand for heart health support, but it is also the #1 pharmacist recommended in the same category. Through extensive research and development, HumanN has continued to build out the SuperBeets® product line that harnesses the power of nature and science to support heart health. The SuperBeets® product line includes SuperBeets Powders, SuperBeets Heart Chews, SuperBeets Beet Root Capsules, and SuperBeets gummies.

The recognition as the #1 doctor recommended beet brand for heart health support is a testament to the trust and confidence healthcare professionals have placed in HumanN's commitment to excellence. This recognition signifies the company's unwavering dedication to providing science-backed products that meet the highest standards of quality and efficacy.

"We are incredibly honored to add this recognition to the list of accolades for our SuperBeets® product line," said Joel Kocher, CEO and Co-Founder. "This recognition reinforces our mission to provide healthcare professionals and patients with innovations that are safe, effective, and backed by scientific research. "

The SuperBeets® product line is backed by HumanN's commitment to utilizing premium ingredients and incorporating the finding from gold-standard clinical studies that utilize double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trials. This process is reviewed by members of Human's Science Advisory Board, which has brought together the most gifted minds across medicine, functional nutrition, sports physiology and other scientific disciplines.

"Nitric Oxide is a miracle molecule for healthy blood flow, which supports a healthy body," said Dr. Ferid Murad, MD, PhD, Nobel Prize recipient in Medicine for the discovery of Nitric Oxide's physiological effects and mechanism of action in the human body, and HumanN Advisory Board member. "SuperBeets® Heart Chews help increase Nitric Oxide levels. That's why I recommend them to support heart health."

About Human Power of N Company:

HumanN was founded in affiliation with a leading academic research program and is committed to promoting healthy circulatory and blood flow function for optimal living as well as other functional foods and nutritional supplements. The innovators at HumanN bring forth smart, plant-based, and nutrition-forward science in the form of supplements in innovative form factors (powders, chews, gummies, tablets), to meet the demands of modern, health-conscious consumers. Its products are widely used by physicians, consumers, and athletes alike, including over 120 Professional and Division One Collegiate sports teams. HumanN is a pioneer in the field of beet-based and polyphenol promotion of Nitric Oxide, a vital molecule in healthy circulation. HumanN's product lines include #1 selling beet-based brands and leading product franchises such as SuperBeets, SuperBeets Sport, and Neo40. HumanN is a recipient of the 2017 Nutrition Science Award by NBJ and an 8-time Inc.5000 America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies Honoree.

