SYNERGY HOMECARE REPEATS AS FASTEST-GROWING FRANCHISOR IN THE INDUSTRY FOR THE THIRD STRAIGHT YEAR

COMPANY ADDS ENHANCED CARE PROGRAMS TO ITS SERVICE OFFERINGS

TEMPE, Ariz. , July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNERGY® HomeCare , a leading national home care franchise and an Entrepreneur 500-ranked enterprise , again led the home care industry in territory sales growth in 2022.

SYNERGY HomeCare is industry's fastest growing franchise for third straight year as Boomers continue to age in place

This marks the third-consecutive year that SYNERGY HomeCare awarded more territories than any other franchisor in the home care category, according to a review of franchise disclosure documents (FDDs) and other public records of all home care franchisors who are members of the International Franchise Association (IFA).

SYNERGY HomeCare ended 2022 with 454 territories. The company has inked more than 145 new territories since January 2020, which represents a 44% increase in its geographic footprint. The momentum has continued into 2023 with 23 territories sold year-to-date.

"Growth has been the operative word for us at the franchisor and franchisee levels," said SYNERGY HomeCare CEO Charlie Young. "Our ability to consistently maintain our rapid growth while upholding our high standards speaks volumes to our franchisees and their supporting teams. We're always looking to implement new and innovative care offerings and we have no plans to slow down in expanding the network of local communities we serve."

SYNERGY HomeCare was recently named a Top Franchise Culture by Franchise Business Review for the second year in a row, a recognition that celebrates the franchise companies that foster a strong company culture by focusing on leadership, core values, franchisee community, and engagement.

Additionally, SYNERGY HomeCare has made a significant investment in innovation across its service line-up, with the development of multiple state-of-the-art care programs including:

Veterans Care: The vast majority of SYNERGY HomeCare franchises are contracted with the VA, allowing veterans to use their VA benefits to gain access to the highest quality home care.

Hospital-to-Home Care: Quality care following discharge from a hospital, rehabilitation center or other care setting is crucial for a smooth transition and successful recovery and having a good in-home care support system like the brand's ConciergeCare program, can help make that possible.

Memory Care: Over six million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer's or another form of dementia, a number expected to double by 2050. SYNERGY HomeCare offers a differentiated, person-centered approach to memory care combining industry best practices, technology solutions, and specially trained professional caregivers.

"Every day, we are attracting high-quality, compassionate business owners who are excited to enrich their own lives as much as those they serve in their local communities," said SYNERGY HomeCare Chief Growth Officer Mike Steed. "More and more entrepreneurs are recognizing the opportunities ahead in providing care for seniors as well as those living with disabilities, illness, or injury. We're proud to support our franchisees and communities with quality care programs for people of all ages and abilities."

For more information on SYNERGY HomeCare franchising opportunities visit https://go.synergyhomecarefranchise.com/#~003u0V6 .

ABOUT SYNERGY HOMECARE - The Leading Home Care Provider

SYNERGY HomeCare is the fastest-growing national franchisor in the home care industry with over 210 franchises operating in more than 450 locations across the U.S. The company provides a broad range of non-medical in-home services including personal care, companion care, memory care and specialized care for individuals who are living with physical or developmental disabilities, chronic health conditions or recovering from illness or surgery. No matter what each person's circumstances are, SYNERGY HomeCare steps in with effective, comforting, life-affirming care that moves people emotionally and physically forward. For more information visit SYNERGYHomeCare.com or find an in-home care location near you .

