Advanced MedAesthetic Partners Names Jim Lebs as New Chief Financial Officer

DALLAS, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced MedAesthetic Partners (AMP), a leading provider of medical aesthetic services and the fastest-growing multi-brand aesthetic platform in the country, continues its executive team expansion announcing it has appointed Jim Lebs as Chief Financial Officer.

Largest Multi-Branded Med Spa in the US Expands Executive Team, Positioning Company for Continued Transformative Growth

As CFO, Lebs will lead all aspects of the company's accounting and finance functions, including driving organizational performance and optimizing operational strategies. "We are excited to welcome Jim to our leadership team as we continue to solidify our position as the premier platform for aesthetic practice owners looking to grow to the next level," said Nicole Chiaramonte, CEO of AMP. "Jim will play a key role as AMP further expands. His deep strength in financial management and consistent track record of value creation at best-in-class companies will help us execute on our next phase of growth."

Lebs brings more than 25 years of leadership experience across a range of industries, including multi-location dental and orthodontics, retail, and restaurants. Most recently, Lebs served as Chief Financial Officer at Smile Doctors. Lebs has a track record of growing businesses and refining operational processes to support and guide organizational growth.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the leadership team at AMP," said Lebs. "AMP's unique business model provides practice partners with the tools, systems, and resources they need to accelerate growth while allowing them to focus on what they love, providing exceptional customer experiences and patient care."

AMP was developed with Leon Healthcare Partners (LHP) in contrast to the traditional mass aggregator model as a network of elite aesthetic practices throughout the United States partnering together as thought leaders and innovators in the industry for long-term growth and transformative change.

"AMP's model of offering a hybrid support organization, combining a professional business services team with the autonomy of private ownership, allows its partners to build their business together with other industry leaders," said Hunter Dallas, President of Direct Investments at Leon Capital Group (LHP's parent company). "We believe Jim's experience and expertise will further position AMP to execute on critical growth strategies that will allow it to truly transform an industry while allowing their partners to successfully grow their practices."

Lebs is a certified management accountant who earned his MBA from California State Polytechnic University-Pomona and a B.S. degree from California State University-San Bernardino.

ABOUT AMP

AMP, comprised of some of the most successful business and clinical leaders in the medical aesthetics industry, provides support in managerial, administrative, marketing, clinical training, information technology, and numerous other elements to allow practices to focus on what they do best – serving their clients. Learn more at www.weramp.com.

ABOUT LEON CAPITAL GROUP

Leon Capital Group (Leon) is a holding company that operates assets in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, and technology industries. Leon is not a private equity fund; it operates as a family holding company overseeing $10 billion of private capital. It takes the lead in conceiving, developing, owning, and operating businesses. Leon started as a modest privately-owned real estate development company in Texas, and has since evolved into a diverse holding company, capable of operating successfully across multiple geographies and industries. Learn more about Leon Capital Group at www.LeonCapitalGroup.com.

