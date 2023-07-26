Quaker Houghton Announces a 5% Increase in Cash Dividend

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) today declared a $0.455 per share quarterly cash dividend, an increase of approximately 5% over the prior dividend. The quarterly dividend is payable on October 31, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 17, 2023.

Andy Tometich, Chief Executive Officer and President commented, "We are pleased to once again increase our dividend. This increase represents our 14th consecutive year and 47th increase since going public in 1972 and highlights the conviction in our ability to generate cash flow. We remain confident in the long-term outlook for our Company and the opportunities for continued growth."

About Quaker Houghton

Quaker Houghton is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, container, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With approximately 4,600 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

(PRNewsfoto/Quaker Houghton) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quaker Houghton