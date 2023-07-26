ZEROVA to Roll Out NACS Connectors on Future EV Chargers

ZEROVA will offer North American Charging Standard (NACS) connectors on EV charging solutions in United States and Canada

Brand offers wide range of charging solutions with unique experiences and efficient performance for the growing North American EV market

Latest move will give customers even greater charging performance and flexibility while positioning ZEROVA at the forefront of the EV transformation in North America

FREMONT, Calif., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEROVA Technologies, an electric vehicle charger manufacturer under Phihong Technology, announced its latest move to equip all its EV charging solutions in the United States and Canada with North American Charging Standard (NACS) connectors, which have been embraced by major US electric vehicle makers as a charging standard in North America. The brand aims to offer NACS on both AC and DC products starting in Q4 2023, while NACS retrofit kits will be made available for authorized partners to install on chargers already deployed.

"We are thrilled with the growing demand for NACS worldwide," notes Manny Huguez, Vice President of Sales at ZEROVA Technologies USA. "As a leader in delivering diversified EV charging solutions, this launch will bring greater flexibility and charging speeds to customers while contributing to the flourishing growth of North American EV infrastructure."

Adding further speed and stability to ZEROVA's products

ZEROVA offers a diversified product line — with EV chargers ranging from 30kW to 480kW along with various options of energy cabinets — and now delivers greater accessibility and flexibility to customers. With this launch of NACS connectors, ZEROVA will provide enhanced experiences and better compatibility for EV drivers, similar to the popular CCS1, CCS2, and CHAdeMO connectors.

ZEROVA's products provide highly scalable and flexible solutions that allow seamless integration into existing networks while optimizing charging station performance. Adding the NACS connector to a ZEROVA compact EV charging station allows for the integration of DC and AC charging capabilities, offering faster charging performance and greater stability. For EV drivers, this translates to more convenient locations and reduced wait times at charging stations.

About ZEROVA Technologies

ZEROVA Technologies Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Phihong group., is committed to providing integrated electric vehicle charging solutions for the global market. With decades of ODM/OEM experience, rich industry knowledge, immense technical capabilities, and proven manufacturing quality, the brand designs diversified, highly customized products and services suitable for international customers from different industries. With offices in Europe, the United States, and Asia, ZEROVA has a global presence, and more than 60,000 charging devices around the world are using ZEROVA's charging solutions.

To find out more, please visit: https://www.zerovatech.com/.

