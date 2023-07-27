CES Unveiled Amsterdam and World Summit AI Join Forces in October Summit, Reinforcing Amsterdam as a Global Technology Epicenter

ARLINGTON, Va., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® and InspiredMinds™ flagship product World Summit AI (WSAI), the world's leading AI event, are announcing a new partnership to co-locate CES Unveiled Amsterdam at global tech summit - World Summit AI this October. CES Unveiled Amsterdam will take place at the Taets Art & Event Park on October 12, 2023, the second day of the WSAI Summit, in partnership with the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy. Amsterdam is a top global hub for technology innovation and this new partnership will serve as one of Europe's most influential tech events.

CTA and World Summit AI (WSAI) are announcing a new partnership to co-locate CES Unveiled Amsterdam this October.

"We are thrilled to partner with World Summit AI on CES Unveiled Amsterdam," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. "Amsterdam is a global technology hotspot, with a focus on startups and tech advancements that bring real-world solutions to some of our most pressing global challenges. We are excited to bring exhibitors from across Europe together to show off cutting-edge innovations that will improve lives around the world."

The theme for CES Unveiled Amsterdam is Tech for One World, with exhibits and conference programming focused on collaboration between industries and countries to solve global issues. Conference topics will include sustainability, the latest global tech trends, and what to expect at CES 2024. Owned and produced by CTA, CES® 2024, the world's most powerful tech event, returns to Las Vegas from January 9-12, 2024.

World Summit AI is the largest recognized AI community globally and has become the most important summit on the planet dedicated to advancing strategies for AI development. Spotlighting the wide-ranging applications, potential risks, inherent benefits, and remarkable opportunities associated with AI advancements worldwide, WSAI has cemented its status as the definitive platform for shaping the future of this transformative technology.

"The state of AI currently calls for inter-disciplinary consensus from large scale communities. Amsterdam has been the home of WSAI - the world leading AI Summit - for seven years now and having recently announced that the Netherlands had won the bid once again to host World Summit AI in the tech capital of Amsterdam for three more years, I am beyond excited to share this announcement which demonstrates our intention to become a global force and the most influential AI summit in the world" said Sarah Porter, CEO and Founder, World Summit AI and InspiredMinds.

"Tech is driving major change across every aspect of our lives and AI will be a leading topic of conversation at WSAI and on the road to CES 2024," said Kinsey Fabrizio, Senior Vice President CES and Membership, CTA. "Our partnership with World Summit AI shines a spotlight on AI's impact in Europe and around the world. We look forward to highlighting the latest innovations and tech trends at CES Unveiled Amsterdam."

Registration for World Summit AI and CES Unveiled Amsterdam will launch on Wednesday, July 19th, 2023. For the latest, visit WorldSummit.AI. For more information on exhibiting at Unveiled Amsterdam contact exhibitsales@cta.tech.

About World Summit AI:

World Summit AI is the only AI summit in the world that matters. Bringing together futurists, data scientists, developers, big tech, startups, ethical experts and scientists to cover ground-breaking stories in AI and the future of humanity as we know it, across 14 tracks of content and 6 stages. This year's theme "AI on the Brink: Shaping the Future of Humanity'' will underline the pivotal role of artificial intelligence in shaping our shared future. Our stages will host over two hundred world leaders, pioneers and change makers and will welcome over 5,000 attendees, all in two gripping days: 11th & 12th October 2023.

About InspiredMinds:

InspiredMinds is the largest community in the world of interdisciplinary experts on AI. Over 250,000 people globally are members of InspiredMinds and join their mission to "create good using exponential technology". From startups to investors, world leading experts to changemakers and pioneers - InspiredMinds aims to demonstrate how technology can be used to create a better future for humanity.

About CES:

CES® is the most influential tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2024 will take place Jan. 9-12, 2024, in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association:

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA® is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most influential tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

